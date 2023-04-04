Over 1K Bohol workers get P4.69-M from cash-for-work program

CEBU CITY – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-Central Visayas has released a total of PHP4.69 million to 1,078 displaced workers in 13 municipalities in Bohol province under its cash-for-work program, a labor official said on Friday.

DOLE-Bohol chief Maria Eloida Cantona said the workers listed under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) were overjoyed since this is the first time in Bohol that the payout was made simultaneously to 13 local government units (LGU).

“It is also the first time that their salaries are released within two weeks from their last day of work,” Cantona said, referring to the displaced workers’ last working day on March 27.

Cantona said each of the 1,078 beneficiaries in 13 municipalities received PHP4,350 for doing community works like road and street cleaning.

She said the beneficiaries worked for 10 days and received the minimum wage per day.

The beneficiaries were also given cleaning kits and uniforms bearing the name of the community-based assistance package as emergency employment for the displaced employees, underemployed and seasonal workers.

DOLE-7 regional director Lilia Estillore said TUPAD workers are also covered by a one-year group personal accident insurance, the premium being shouldered by the agency.

During the payouts, the workers received reference codes which they used in claiming their salaries at the DOLE-7’s partner remittance center.

The town of Inabanga had the highest number of TUPAD beneficiaries at 116 workers.

Ubay, Getafe and Talibon had the same number of beneficiaries at 100 workers each while Danao had 90; Sagbayan, 82; and each town of Trinidad and San Miguel had 80.

The town of Clarin had 72 workers, the towns of Buenavista and Dagohoy had 70 workers each, while 60 workers hailed from Pres. Carlos P. Garcia and 58 from Bien Unido. (PNA)