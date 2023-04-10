Former Anda mayor labels collection as ‘hi-way robbery’

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

A former top official of Anda town branded the collection of environment fee at the entry point of the municipality as a “highway robbery.”

Former Mayor Metodio Amper strongly questioned the location where the collection is done, projecting a negative image of the tourism industry, not only in Anda, but of the entire province.

“Where can you find a town in the country where collection is done upon entering the boundary of the municipality?” Amper asked.

He raised his comments on the controversial site of the collection during DYRD Inyong Alagad last Wednesday.

Amper clarified that he was raising the issue not as a former town official but as an ordinary citizen of Anda.

“I hope my concern on the matter is taken objectively by the present administration.” as he stressed that he has no intentions to run again as Anda mayor.

He said he is not against the collection of the P30 environmental fee but the manner in which it is being collected right at the boundary of Guindulman and Anda.

CLARIFY PROV’L GOV’T STAND

Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Handel Lagunay met with Anda officials led by Mayor Angelina Simacio to discuss concerns on the implementation of the Php 30.00 environmental fee of the municipality. Simacio expressed their sentiments to the Provincial Government about the imposition of the fee based on Municipal Ordinance No. 21-2020, seeking the guidance and support of the Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBH).

Lagunay clarified that Governor Aris Aumentado is seeking a win-win solution, suggesting for the LGU to

revisit its ordinance and to relocate its collection point.

Simacio for her part reported to Lagunay that she has asked the Sangguniang Bayan to review the ordinance

while they work on the improvement of its implementation.

The LGU sought for more time as they continue to discuss options for the relocation of the collection point. Simacio explained that the LGU receives Php 18.00 of the amount for the maintenance of its tourism facilities, including solid waste management, salaries for personnel, and other logistics, while the remainder is divided among

barangays.

“We want to clarify that the fee is only imposed on visitors of identified tourism spots for the purpose of sustaining tourism, creating employment, and earning revenue,” Simacio said emphasizing the growth and development of Anda. (with reports from PIMO/LMS)