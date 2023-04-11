Robinsons continues to seek 4-hectare land for Tagbilaran mall

Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) which operates retail giant Robinsons Malls is still continuing its search for a property in downtown Tagbilaran City that is large enough to accommodate its first mall in the province, said Governor Aris Aumentado.

According to Aumentado, RLC has been looking for a four-hectare property along CPG Avenue, the city’s main thoroughfare, but there are no more available properties or parcels of land in the area that could meet the requirement.

Aumentado who was in Manila before the Holy Week met RLC’s top executives to discuss possible locations for the sprawling mall.

“Ang Robinsons nangita sila og lote kanang sa CPG pero asa pa man ka makakita ron og four to five hectare anang dapita,” said Aumentado.

The first-term governor instead suggested that the property developer acquire land in the city’s outskirts.

He assured RLC Tagbilaran’s development plan under the administration of Mayor Jane Yap is geared towards the still underdeveloped districts of the city.

“Ako silang gi advise-an na ang among plano sa city government ni Mayor Jane Cajes mag-create mi og new city. Pasabot from CPG, we have to move backward, so adto paingon sa Dampas mao adto sila dapat mangita,” he added.

Following the discussions, RLC officials flew to Tagbilaran City anew to visit more possible locations in the city.

RLC is also looking at lots in villages of Taloto and Dao.

RLC and the country’s largest mall chain SM Supermalls both announced their expansion plans in the province last year.

However, SM is projected to move ahead of RLC as the retail giant has secured a property in the city.

“In fact nagmahay sila [RLC] kay sila diay una gi offer-an anang yuta sa SM karon pero wa sila mo palit for some reason, mao nangita napud sila ron sa Dao ug Taloto,” said Aumentado.

Meanwhile, Puregold, led by the group of retail tycoon Lucio Co, is expected to enter into a deal with the local government unit of Ubay for the lease of property in which a supermarket is to be erected.

Aumentado said Puregold is eyeing to open supermarkets across key municipalities of Bohol in the forthcoming years. (AD)

