TUPAD workers from Bohol’s 1st district receive pay

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The first batch of beneficiaries of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) Program in the First District for 2023 received their wages.

Cong. Edgar Chatto and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Bohol Provincial Director Maria Eloida Cantona led the simultaneous payout of wages to beneficiaries in Cortes, Maribojoc, Loon, Calape, Tubigon and Catigbian last Friday, April 14, 2023.

Under the program, beneficiaries undertook simultaneous activities for various community projects in their respective municipalities.

These were assigned based on the request of the respective Local Government Units (LGUs) who also determined the tasks to be accomplished under the program.

Chatto and Cantona were joined in the payout activities by LGU officials and Public Employment Service Officers (PESO) and TUPAD focal persons.

TUPAD is a program under the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) that provide 10-day temporary employment to disadvantaged/displaced workers.

Beneficiaries receive a daily wage of P435 for 4 hours of work, earning them a total of P4,350 for the 10-day period.

Livelihood assistance was also turned over to Rosario Womens Association and Patrocinio Organic Vegetable Grower Association in Cortes as well as to Calunasan Broom Maker Association and Sta. Cruz Fishermen in Calape under the Kabuhayan Program of DOLE in partnership with the First Congressional District Office. 

