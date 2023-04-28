Bohol SP OKs P5,000 bereavement assistance

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) has passed an ordinance extending P5,000 financial assistance to families of persons who have died.

The measure, “Bereavement Assistance Program of Bohol,” was passed on third and final reading during the SP’s regular session on Tuesday.

Based on the ordinance, which was authored by Provincial Board Member Lucile Lagunay, the surviving heir or an individual who took care of the deceased will be entitled to the benefit.

The ordinance stipulates that it should be proven that the deceased and beneficiary are residents of Bohol.

The wake and burial of the deceased should also be in the province.

Claimants need to present a valid ID of both the deceased and the beneficiary, death certificate, and proof of relationship with the deceased.

However, the surviving family or the one who took care of the deceased must file their claim within forty (40) days from the death.

According to the ordinance, the province of Bohol has allocated P15 million for the program’s implementation this year.

Earlier, Governor Aris Aumentado issued Executive Order (EO) No. 10-A, otherwise known as the”Bereavement Assistance Program.”

The ordinance is intended to reinforce the EO. (AD)