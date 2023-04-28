Bohol SP OKs P5,000 bereavement assistance

Topic |  
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Bohol SP OKs P5,000 bereavement assistance

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) has passed an ordinance extending P5,000 financial assistance to families of persons who have died.

The measure, “Bereavement Assistance Program of Bohol,” was passed on third and final reading during the SP’s regular session on Tuesday.

Based on the ordinance, which was authored by Provincial Board Member Lucile Lagunay, the surviving heir or an individual who took care of the deceased will be entitled to the benefit.

The ordinance stipulates that it should be proven that the deceased and beneficiary are residents of Bohol.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The wake and burial of the deceased should also be in the province.

Claimants need to present a valid ID of both the deceased and the beneficiary, death certificate, and proof of relationship with the deceased.

However, the surviving family or the one who took care of the deceased must file their claim within forty (40) days from the death.

According to the ordinance, the province of Bohol has allocated P15 million for the program’s implementation this year.

Earlier, Governor Aris Aumentado issued Executive Order (EO) No. 10-A, otherwise known as the”Bereavement Assistance Program.”

The ordinance is intended to reinforce the EO. (AD)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol hosts first #OKsaOA info caravan

The province of Bohol hosted the first ever #OKsaOA (OK sa Organic Agriculture) Information Caravan which was conducted last April…

TUPAD workers from Bohol’s 1st district receive pay

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The first batch of beneficiaries of the…

No planting, no cash for 11,000 TUPAD beneficiaries in Bohol

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. A twist in the granting of cash…

Shell admits cutting century-old trees in Tagbilaran, says no cutting permit needed

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation (PSPC) has admitted that it ordered the cutting of the four over century-old acacia trees in…

SP eyes clearing of ‘spaghetti wires’ in Tagbilaran, Bohol towns

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.  THE Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Bohol has eyed…

China grant secured for completion of 3rd Panglao-Tagbilaran bridge

The Tagbilaran-Dauis Offshore Bridge, the third bridge that will connect Tagbilaran City to the resort island of Panglao, will be…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply