SP tackles eyed155-MW solar power plant in Ubay

Topic |  
21 hours ago
21 hours ago

SP tackles eyed155-MW solar power plant in Ubay

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Vice-Gov. Dionisio Victor A. Balite’s office said that the Sangguniang Panlalawigan has tackled the proposed solar power plant by Ignis Energia, a company that presented the said project study to the board last week.

The said Solar Power Plant would be erected in barangay Imelda, Ubay town. The said company eyed to put up 155.833 Megawatts capacity of said plant.

The company said that it would only collect about P3 plus per kilowatt hour when compared to P16.00 to P18.00 khw imposed by local distribution utilities in Bohol.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

It would be expected that the said proposal will pass through the proverbial eye of the needle of the lawmaking processes and scrutiny.

It will be recalled that the administration of Gov. Aris Aumentado has been receiving proposals for power supply, either renewable energy or otherwise, from various firms.

Earlier, Gov. Aris Aumentado said that the San Miguel Corporation is also planning to put up Solar Power Plant here.

The Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group is also interested to build windmills to produce electric power, the report said.

In the same vein, the PetroGreen Energy Corporation had a groundbreaking 25-MW solar project in barangay San Vicente, Dagohoy town sometime last year.

An adequate power supply is needed as more and more big businesses, the PureGold and SMs, are slated to construct their respective ventures.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Bohol is severely dependent on the 100MW power supply from the geothermal plant from Leyte while the demand for it increases.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Bohol is served by Boheco I and II to distribute the supply to households and the Bohol Light Company, Inc. is serving the city.

Bohol’s power rate is one of the highest in the country, reports said. (rvo)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol SP OKs P5,000 bereavement assistance

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) has passed an ordinance extending P5,000 financial assistance to families of persons who have died. The…

Bohol hosts first #OKsaOA info caravan

The province of Bohol hosted the first ever #OKsaOA (OK sa Organic Agriculture) Information Caravan which was conducted last April…

TUPAD workers from Bohol’s 1st district receive pay

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The first batch of beneficiaries of the…

No planting, no cash for 11,000 TUPAD beneficiaries in Bohol

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. A twist in the granting of cash…

Shell admits cutting century-old trees in Tagbilaran, says no cutting permit needed

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation (PSPC) has admitted that it ordered the cutting of the four over century-old acacia trees in…

SP eyes clearing of ‘spaghetti wires’ in Tagbilaran, Bohol towns

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.  THE Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Bohol has eyed…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply