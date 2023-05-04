SP tackles eyed155-MW solar power plant in Ubay

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Vice-Gov. Dionisio Victor A. Balite’s office said that the Sangguniang Panlalawigan has tackled the proposed solar power plant by Ignis Energia, a company that presented the said project study to the board last week.

The said Solar Power Plant would be erected in barangay Imelda, Ubay town. The said company eyed to put up 155.833 Megawatts capacity of said plant.

The company said that it would only collect about P3 plus per kilowatt hour when compared to P16.00 to P18.00 khw imposed by local distribution utilities in Bohol.

It would be expected that the said proposal will pass through the proverbial eye of the needle of the lawmaking processes and scrutiny.

It will be recalled that the administration of Gov. Aris Aumentado has been receiving proposals for power supply, either renewable energy or otherwise, from various firms.

Earlier, Gov. Aris Aumentado said that the San Miguel Corporation is also planning to put up Solar Power Plant here.

The Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group is also interested to build windmills to produce electric power, the report said.

In the same vein, the PetroGreen Energy Corporation had a groundbreaking 25-MW solar project in barangay San Vicente, Dagohoy town sometime last year.

An adequate power supply is needed as more and more big businesses, the PureGold and SMs, are slated to construct their respective ventures.

Bohol is severely dependent on the 100MW power supply from the geothermal plant from Leyte while the demand for it increases.

Bohol is served by Boheco I and II to distribute the supply to households and the Bohol Light Company, Inc. is serving the city.

Bohol’s power rate is one of the highest in the country, reports said. (rvo)