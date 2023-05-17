20 modern PUVs to boost tourism in Bohol’s eastern corridor

TOURISM BOOSTER. A modern PUV unit owned by the United Drivers and Operators Transport Cooperative (UDOTCO) serving the Lapu-Lapu City routes in this undated photo. More than 20 of these modern PUVs will ply Bohol’s eastern tourism corridor from Tagbilaran City to Loboc, passing by the Sandugo Shrine and the 427-year-old Baclayon Church.(Photo courtesy of UDOTCO)

CEBU CITY – More than 20 modern public utility vehicles will ply the Tagbilaran City to Loboc route, a welcome development for local visitors who want to visit places in Bohol’s tourism corridor, a transport official said on Monday.

Eduardo Montealto Jr., regional director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-Central Visayas, said his office is holding talks with Governor Aris Aumentado as to the rollout of modern PUVs that will ferry local passengers and visitors visiting Bohol’s eastern tourism corridor.

Montealto said the modern PUVs will pass by two landmarks –the famous Sandugo Shrine featuring the blood compact between Bohol’s Datu Sikatuna and Spanish explorer Miguel Lopez de Legazpi and the 427-year-old Baclayon Church before going to Loboc.

Loboc is famous for its greenish river where visitors can experience a 1.5-kilometer river-cruising floating restaurant while enjoying local food over folk songs and dances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Many tourists would prefer to ride public transport rather than tourist vans as they want to experience the beauty of the place and see around the community they are visiting. These modern jeeps will provide them with a safe and convenient ride,” Montealto told the Philippine News Agency in an interview.

On Thursday, an LTFRB-7 team will meet with Aumentado to discuss the new route for Loboc as well as the effort to strengthen the route servicing for guests arriving at the Tagbilaran City port who are visiting hotels and resorts in Panglao Island.

Montealto said the plan is to include the tourism corridors in the Local Public Transport Rationalization Plan (LPTRP) which is now being drafted by the provincial government.

He said the effort to establish modern PUV routes in Bohol and Siquijor’s tourism hubs is part of the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) objectives to reinforce the Department of Tourism’s (DOT) determination.

“Aside from giving the province safe and comfortable rides for its locals and visitors alike, many of their constituents will get employed as drivers and conductors of these modern jeeps,” Montealto said.

The LTFRB-7 will deploy the first five of the more than 20 units anytime within the year after the substitution of the franchise for a Cebu-based transport cooperative, United Drivers and Operators Transport Cooperative, is approved. (PNA)