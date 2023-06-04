OGAR probes Yap’s procurement team

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The alleged “shadow procurement team” during the term of former Gov. Art Yap will be the subject of a full-blown investigation by the Office of Governance Accountability and Review (OGAR).

OGAR Chairman Leoncio Evasco, Jr. already informed Gov. Aris Aumentado that the matter will be investigated to check if indeed “misdeeds” made against the provincial government were committed during the previous administration.

In his letter dated May 26, 2023, the OGAR informed the office of the governor that Paul Rabuya, secretariat head of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) will be requested to be present during the next meeting of the OGAR.

OGAR likewise mentioned three personalities who executed the marching order to control and dictate the biddings of all services and infrastructure.

Evasco, requested the governor to take a “swift and immediate” response to their letter request.

OGAR said the probe should include the three executive assistants designated by a higher official to execute the control in the bidding procedures.

An earlier investigation conducted by Board Member Tomas Abapo, Jr, confirmed that the operations were done by the three executive assistants identified as Catherine Yso, French Fatima Galing and Pearl Hope Ruelen.

The alleged mastermind of the shadow procurement was a high ranking provincial official whose identity has been withheld by OGAR.

EARLIER PROBE

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan committee chaired by Prov’l Board Member Abapo, Jr. gathered vital information regarding the operation of the procurement unit.

Rabuya, head of the Provincial Procurement and Management Unit (PPMU) confirmed that upon the assumption of the Yap administration, he was replaced as secretary of the Bids and Awards Committee.

He confirmed to the Abapo probe team of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan the designation of three persons appointed by the Yap administration to run the bidding procedure for goods and services, medical supplies, catering services as well as for infrastructure and construction supplies.

Rabuya, admitted that he stopped functioning as BAC secretariat after he was introduced to a certain Catherine Yso who replaced him in the sensitive position to handle the bidding of the projects and supplies of the provincial government

Aside from Yso, two other persons were appointed by the Yap administration as focal persons on certain areas of the bidding procedure.

Pearl Hope Ruelan and Fatima Galing were given job orders to perform their duties and functions in the conduct of bidding.

The three appointees of then-Gov. Yap were all from Cebu, Rabuya said.

In his statement issued to the probe team, Rabuya identified Ms. Galing as the person in charge of infrastructure and construction supplies while Ms. Ruelan was assigned to goods and services, medical supplies and catering.

The three were not renewed their services upon the assumption of the administration of Gov. Aris Aumentado.

The investigation came as an offshoot of the disclosure made by Provincial Administrator Aster Caberte on the alleged existence of PPMU 1 and PPMU 2, the former getting instructions from the latter.

Caberte said she immediately dismantled the set-up adopted during the Yap administration. She did not renew the job orders of Ruelan and Galing while Yso, who assumed the BAC secretariat, worked as co-terminus with then-Gov. Yap.