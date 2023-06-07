Red tide still up in Tagbilaran-Dauis waters, other coastal areas

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has warned against the continued presence of red tide in five coastal waters in Bohol, Samar, Zamboanga del Sur and Surigao del Sur provinces.

Shellfish Bulletin No. 14 issued Friday cautioned against collecting and eating shellfish from the coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; San Pedro Bay in Samar; Dumanquilas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; and Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur as samples indicated they are still positive for paralytic shellfish poison (PSP) or the toxic red tide that is beyond the regulatory limits.

“All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from the areas are not safe for human consumption,” read the bulletin signed by Director Demosthenes Escoto.

Other marine species such as fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe for human consumption but should be washed thoroughly and internal organs, such as gills and intestines, removed before cooking.

Early PSP symptoms include tingling of the lips and tongue that may progress to tingling of fingers and toes, loss of control of arms and legs, and difficulty in breathing.

The other areas that are free from red tide are the coastal waters of Las Piñas, Parañaque, and Navotas in the National Capital Region; Cavite; Bulacan; Bataan (Mariveles, Lima, Orion, Pilar, Balanga, Hermosa, Orani, Abucay, and Samal) in Manila Bay; mariculture areas in Infanta, Quezon, and Rosario and Sto. Tomas in La Union; and coastal waters of Bolinao, Anda, Alaminos, Sual, and Wawa, Bani in Pangasinan.

Likewise PSP-free are the coastal waters of Pampanga; Masinloc Bay in Zambales; Pagbilao Bay, Pagbilao, and coastal waters of Walay, Padre Burgos in Quezon; Honda, and Puerto Princesa Bays, Puerto Princes City, and coastal waters of Inner Malampaya Sound, Taytay in Palawan; coastal waters of Milagros and Mandan in Masbate; Sorsogon Bay, and Juag Lagoon, Matnog in Sorsogon; coastal waters of Gigantes Islands, Carles, and Borongon, San Dionisio in Iloilo; coastal waters of Roxas City, Panay, President Roxas, and Pilar in Capiz.

Sapian Bay (Ivisan and Sapian in Capiz; Mambuquiao and Camanci, Batan in Aklan); coastal waters of Altavas, Batan, and New Washington in Batan Bay, Aklan; coastal waters of E.B. Magalona, Talisay City, Silay City, Bacolod City, Hinigaran, and Victorias City in Negros Occidental; Tambobo, and Sit Bays, Siaton; and Bais Bay, Bais City in Negros Oriental; coastal waters of Daram, and Zumarraga, Cambatutay, Irong-irong, Maqueda, and Villareal Bays in Samar; coastal waters of Guiuan in Eastern Samar; coastal waters of Leyte, Calubian, Ormoc, Sogod, Carigara Bay, and Cancabato Bay, Tacloban City in Leyte; coastal waters of Biliran Island; and Tantanang Bay in Zamboanga Sibugay have no red tide toxins either.

The other coastal areas in Mindanao that are red tide-free are Murcielagos Bay in Zamboanga del Norte and (Sapang Dalaga, and Baliangao) in Misamis Occidental; Panguil Bay, Tangub City, and coastal waters of Ozamiz City in Misamis Occidental; coastal waters of Baroy in Lanao del Norte; Taguines Lagoon, Benoni, Mahinog in Camiguin; Balite, and Pujada Bays, Mati City in Davao Oriental; Malala Bay in Davao Occidental and Davao del Sur; coastal waters of Nasipit in Agusan del Norte; Litalit Bay in Surigao del Norte; and coastal waters of Hinatuan, Cortes, and Bislig Bay in Surigao del Sur. (PNA)