Chatto: Bohol qualified to host DFA consular office

First District Rep. Edgar Chatto has expressed optimism that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will “soon” implement the establishment of its first consular office in Bohol after years of public clamor particularly from the thousands of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) of the province.

Chatto, in a press briefing on Tuesday, announced that the DFA has approved the establishment of the consular office in Bohol after the province was found to have met the requirements set by the agency.

Following the approval, the DFA recommended the allocation of budget for the opening of the consular office.

“Gi studyohan sa DFA ang services requirement sa Bohol kug mo qualify ba ta. Ilang giihap pila ang magpa-passport kada tuig, ila ng gikuhaan og statistics. So maoy na basis ngano ang DFA hing issue og recommendation nga pa budgetan na ang Bohol because we qualify already,” said Chatto.

In a memorandum, the Office of Consular Affairs proposed the allocation of P16.19 million for the establishment of the consular office for personal services, maintenance and other operating expenses, and capital outlay.

Data from the DFA showed that a consular office in Bohol is projected to draw a clientele of 269, 400 individuals “in any given year,” surpassing the required 75,000 clients.

Revenues to be collected from the Bohol office is also seen to reach P230 million, which is beyond the required P71.25 million.

The DFA also requires that the proposed consular office will be able to accept, issue, and release at least 100,000 passports, authenticated documents, and consular records for the first year. Based on the DFA’s projection, the consular office in Bohol will also surpass this with the issuance of 242,420 passports.

Chatto clarified that it is not necessary for a law to be passed for the DFA to be allowed to open a consular office in the province.

He noted that the DFA has the authority to set standards and qualifications for a province to be allowed to host the office.

“DFA is empowered to open. You do not need a law. But if you desire to file it, if mapasar inyong balaod pero og dili ka mopasar sa qualification standards, di gyud ka abri,” said Chatto.

He noted that the House of Representatives in the previous Congress merely passed a resolution to urge the DFA to act on Bohol’s request for a consular office and determine the province’s qualification.

According to Chatto, allocation for the project will be included in the 2024 national budget as it was not itemized in the 2023 budget due to a delay in the issuance of the DFA’s recommendation.

“Niadto na ko ni Speaker [Romualdez] kay wala man nila masud sa 2023 budget kay awahi kuno ang DFA nagpadala sa ilang favorable endorsement nga abrihan na gyud. So wa man maapil sa 2023, pero for 2024 akong giadto si Speaker na maoy niy situation. Budget nalang gyud ang kulang,” Chatto said.

The veteran legislator also noted that a private establishment has already expressed intention to provide free space for the consular office.

DFA meanwhile is willing to enter into a partnership with a private group, he said. (with a report from RT)