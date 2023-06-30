Yap to hold 1st SOPA on Tagbilaran’s Charter Day

Mayor Jane Yap will deliver her first State of the City Address (SOCA) during the commemoration of Tagbilaran City’s 57th Charter Day on Saturday.

Yap, who is on her first term as chief executive, will deliver her address at the City Hall before the City Council which will hold a session.

According to City Administrator Cathy Torremocha, various provincial government officials led by Governor Aris Aumentado and Vice Governor Victor Balite will also attend the event.

The city’s Charter Day is a special non-working public holiday as stipulated in Republic Act 8267, which recognizes Tagbilaran as a component city of Bohol.

Torremocha said various activities will also be held prior to the SOPA including a Holy Mass at the St. Joseph’s Cathedral at 10 a.m.

“Sa buntag naa tay Holy Mass unya atong gi imbitahan ang atoang mga Tagbilaranon kay dili ra man ang City Hall ang nag-celebrate ani, ang tibuok Tagbilaran man,” said Torremocha.

Exemplary Tagbilaran residents will also be given honors during the event.

Prior to the event, City Hall already carried out various activities including a cleanup drive and other volunteer work participated by city government employees.

On June 18, 1966, late President Ferdinand Marcos signed into law R.A. 4660, otherwise known as the City Charter of Tagbilaran.

The law declared the establishment of the City of Tagbilaran on July 1, 1966. (RT)