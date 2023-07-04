‘Aquaqueen of the Universe’ offers free swimming lessons in Bohol

NOTE: THIS IS PR WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Debora Mariotti, also known as the Aquaqueen of the Universe and co-founder of the well-known Blue Freedom Apnea school, has announced plans to hold two important events this month in Panglao, Bohol, Philippines. These events are being made possible thanks to the generous sponsorship of Doc Rob’s Foundation, AquaQueen of the Universe, Noble Queen of the Universe, and One Heart One Goal. Her dedication is clear in her two main goals: teaching the local community important swimming skills and promoting a cleaner, safer environment.

The first event is a charitable initiative that aims to teach swimming skills and water safety.

Participants will have the unique opportunity to learn from Coach Maria, an esteemed swimming instructor with 10 years of expertise. This event will take place on July 5, 2023, at the prestigious Roman Empire Resort. The goal of this event is to provide essential swimming and water survival training to underprivileged individuals, ages seven and up, from different parts of Bohol. Mariotti highlights the importance of these skills for an island community, stating, “Being comfortable and safe in the water is essential, not just for recreation but also for everyday life, including fishing, which many locals rely on.”

Swimming can be a fun activity, but it also holds a life-saving significance. For the Bohol community, where many earn their livelihood from the sea, understanding how to navigate water safely is a fundamental skill. Through this initiative, Mariotti hopes to empower locals with these skills, offering them not only an avenue for recreation but also potential new opportunities in their daily lives.

The second event, set to occur on July 12, from 6 am to 8 am, is a coastal cleanup in the Dauis town squatter area. This activity will underscore the importance of maintaining a clean and healthy environment. “This cleanup event shows that we care about a clean environment and the health of our community,” said Mariotti.

For Mariotti, these events are not just isolated endeavours. They are part of her broader vision to cultivate a community that is both safe in and respectful of their aquatic environment. The Aquaqueen of the Universe understands that a clean environment and adept swimming skills go hand in hand in ensuring a better future for the Bohol community.

Everyone is encouraged to participate in these valuable activities.. Whether it’s learning how to swim or picking up trash along the shoreline, every bit of effort can make a significant difference. Together, under the leadership of Debora Mariotti and with the support of the sponsors, the Bohol community can swim towards a brighter, healthier, and more prosperous future.

Are you up for the swim? Contact Ocean Swim Bohol on https://www.facebook.com/oceanswimbohol

Or message Debora Mariotti

https://www.facebook.com/aebora.celedio