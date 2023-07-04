Panglao police chief transferred to Camp Dagohoy

Panglao police chief Major Andie Corpuz has been transferred to the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) headquarters in Camp Francisco Dagohoy as part of the process of his promotion to the next rank.

Corpuz has been designated as the deputy chief of the BPPO’s Provincial Community Affairs and Development Unit, said BPPO spokesperson Lt. Col. Norman Nuez in a press briefing on Monday.

He was replaced by Major Jade Sumugat effective June 28, 2023.

Corpuz’ relief as Panglao’s top cop came after the slay of a Danish national and the seizure of the largest single-operation drug haul this year valued at P13.7 million in the town.

However, Nuez clarified that the reassignment was not connected with the recent high-profile crimes that transpired in Corpuz’s area of responsibility.

“So atong klaruhon na dili tungod ni sa pagpatay or pagpamusil didto sa Panglao na involved ang kamatayon sa usa ka foreigner. Wala puy labot ang pagkabalhin na Andie Corpuz sa dakong dakop pud sa illegal drugs,” said Nuez.

According to Nuez, a major in the police force needs to hold a “term-of-office” position before they can be promoted to lieutenant colonel.

“Bisan pa og major na ang usa ka police for five years or six years unya dili ka lingkod og TO position dili siya ma promote,” he said.

Nuez also assured that Corpuz’ transfer will not hamper the ongoing investigation on the fatal highway shooting of Kristian Laurssen near his temporary residence in Barangay Danao.

He said BPPO director Col. Lorenzo Batuan ordered Corpuz to continue assisting in the probe on Laurssen’s killing.

In the same briefing, Corpuz said police continued to get testimonies from witnesses to build cases against persons of interest.

He stressed that they still need to gather “strong evidence” against these persons to ensure that the case will prosper in court.

“Dili lang ni na basta mahuman ang kaso kundi duna gyud tay sakto ug lig-on na kaso para ato gyung masud sa prisohan ang mga suspetsado,” he said. (A. Doydora)