Gen. Aberin: Panglao police chief’s relief due to ‘one-strike’ policy

Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 director Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin on Wednesday clarified that the police chief of Panglao was relieved of his post due to the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) one-strike policy against the failure to solve the killing of high-profile individuals within 72 hours.

The statement of the region’s top cop is contrary to a previous claim by the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) that the reassignment of former Pangalo police chief Major Andie Corpuz was due to a promotion requirement.

Aberin, during his command visit at BPPO’s headquarters in Camp Francisco Dagohoy in Tagbilaran City, told media that Corpuz was relieved of his post due to the killing of Danish national Kristian Laurssen in his area of responsibility on June 27, 2023.

No suspect was arrested within the 72-hour deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kasali dito sa [one-strike policy] members of the media, left-leaning group members and foreigners, so covered dito basta the moment na may napatay diyan,” said Aberin.

Also covered by the policy are the killings of government officials.

“Di baleng mapalampas ‘yong ibang krimen kasi bukas makalawa kunwari ‘yong drug pusher di nahuli ngayon, mahuhuli pa rin natin yan bukas pero pag shooting incident, ‘yong buhat na nawala di na natin pwede ibalik ‘yan bukas,” Aberin added.

In March, Aberin took over as chief of the PRO-7 to replace Brig. Gen. Jerry Bearis who himself was relieved of his post due to the same one-strike policy.

Bearis’ relief was initially perceived to have been caused by the high-profile murder of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo but Aberin clarified that it was due to the earlier unsolved killing of a barangay Captain in Asturias, Cebu.

“If you can also remember si RD Bearis, napakaganda ang accomplishment niya for how many months, nakapag accomplish siya ng how many drug hauls but just the same, because of a shooting incident, the relieve siya,” Aberin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aberin also acknowledged the accomplishments of Corpuz particularly against the illegal drug trade but noted that no one is exempted from the enforcement of the one-strike policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corpuz’s reassignment initially drew flak as this was carried out days after he led the anti-drug operation which resulted in the seizure of shabu worth P13 million, which was the largest single-operation drug haul in the province this year.

For his part, Governor Aris Aumentado said he had appealed to Aberin to reinstate Corpuz as Panglao’s police chief to lead the follow-up operations stemming from the high-profile drug bust but this was denied due to the policy.

However, Aumentado said Aberin has agreed to still allow the BPPO to coordinate with Corpuz in related anti-drug operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corpuz has been reassigned to the BPPO’s Provincial Community Affairs and Development Unit.

“Wala tay mahimo kaykamanduan mani sa chief PNP. Nasagmuyo gud pod mi pero ato lang gihangyo ang atong RD na magamit gihapon nato sa si Corpuz sa mga operations nga mo link adtong nakuha na P13 million na shabu, na ato gihapon siyang ma tap sa maong operation. So ana, at least OK ra,” Aumentado said. (A. Doydora)