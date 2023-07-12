BM proposes ban on posting, hanging of tarps, posters on trees

BM proposes ban on posting, hanging of tarps, posters on trees

A Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) member has pushed for the prohibition on the posting and hanging of posters, tarpaulins and other information and advertisement materials on roadside trees.

The proposed ordinance of Provincial Board Member Nathaniel Binlod of the third district to enforce the prohibition and impose penalties for its violation was approved on first reading during the SP’s regular session on Tuesday.

In a privilege speech, Binlod denounced the proliferation of tarpaulins and posters hanged or posted on trees, describing these as “eyesores.”

“These have visually polluted our public spaces including the highways and national roads. However common, it has consequences that cannot be ignored,” Binlod said.

 “This unregulated propagation of advertisements and other paraphernalia when posted on trees only distracts the beauty of our cities, towns and countryside,” he added.

According to Binlod, nailing and posting items to trees cause physical damage and punctures to the bark of trees which may lead to diseases, infestation and deterioration.

The legislator acknowledged the existence of Provincial Ordinance No. 2003-006 which bans the putting up of billboards and advertising materials in areas within the “Tourism Belt” but noted that this has a limited scope.

He also noted that such ordinance did not provide for penalties.

If enacted, the measure will be imposed through the Bohol Provincial Environment and Management Office, Provincial Engineering Office, barangay officials, Bohol Provincial Police office and the component local government units. (AD)

