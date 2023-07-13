Dealers, not LTO, to distribute license plates for Bohol, CV vehicle owners

The distribution of license plates in Bohol and the rest of Central Visayas will now be handled by motorcycle and car dealers, a Land Transportation Office (LTO) official said on Thursday.

According to LTO Tagbilaran chief Yvonne Auza, vehicle dealers are obligated to claim the plate numbers at the LTO’s office in Talisay City, Cebu.

“Covered na tanan ani, whole region. Ang mo kuha sa plaka ang mga dealers na. Magda sila og listahan unya among e-prepare, so dili na ang tag-iya ang mo kuha,” said Auza.

Auza’s announcement came after the new LTO 7 officer-in-charge Glen Galarion implemented the new policy last week in a bid to hasten the distribution of license plates and reduce backlog.

In a press briefing last week, Galarion said the new measure is also intended to reduce congestion at LTO offices.

“Lisod na kung mo dretso mo sa LTO, daghan kaayo, mao ng dugay ta mahuman so mao ng gi delegate nalang sa mga dealers,” said Galarion.

Previously, under former LTO 7 chief Victor Caindec, only vehicle owners were allowed to claim their license plates.

Caindec had proposed the distribution of the plates by the dealers but they refused and did not sign the agreement with the LTO. (A. Doydora)