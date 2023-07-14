Comelec completes inspection of schools for barangay, SK elections

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has completed inspection of schools in the city which will be used as polling precincts for the nearing Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

Rocco Lamanilao, Tagbilaran election officer, said they conducted an ocular inspection together with the schools’ principals and other officials.

Lamanilao noted that the city has enough public schools to cater to the voters during the elections which will be held on October 23, 2023.

“Among gicheck na nagamit na ba ang mga rooms na affected sa [Typhoon Odette] and sa Tagbilaran, so far okay man pud unya naa tay enough na magamit,” said Lamanilao.

The Comelec noted that they will need 193 rooms, one for each clustered precinct in the city.

Meanwhile, teachers who wills erve as Board of Election Tellers (BET) who will supervise the casting of ballots are set to undergo training in September.,

According to Lamanilao, around 600 teachers who have been tapped to works as BETs will be getting an honorarium.

Based on data from the COMELEC, 71,891 Tagbilaran City residents have been registered for the upcoming polls.

Some 69,873 are regular voters or those aged 18 and above while the remaining 2018 are SK voters or those aged 15 to 17. (R. Tutas)