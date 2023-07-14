P21.9 million shabu seized in Dauis drug bust

P21.9 million shabu seized in Dauis drug bust

A man deemed a high-value individual (HVI) in the police’s anti-drug drive was arrested in Dauis early on Friday for possession of shabu worth P21.9 million, the largest single-operation drug haul in recent years.

Sherwin Aranas, 33, was apprehended by operatives of the Dauis Police Station, Provincial Intelligence Unit and Provincial Mobile Force Company during a buy-bust operation near his residence in Barangay Mariveles, Dauis.

According to Lt. Thomas Zen Cheung, chief of the Dauis Police Station, Aranas was newly identified as an HVI.

He was placed under surveillance for two months before police were able to gather sufficient information on his alleged drug activities and set up the anti-drug operation.

“Kasagaran na mga player karon, dili na nato mailhan. Naa ni sila sa listahan pero dili nato ni sila ma-confirm unless ma-verify sa kapulisan so nailhan nato ni pag join na sa mga dinakpan sauna sa PIU, Panglao ug Tagbilaran,” said Cheung.

During the operation, Aranas allegedly sold shabu worth P60,000 to an undercover leading to his immediate arrest.

Arresting officers then allegedly found in his possession three kilos of shabu which were estimated to be worth P21. 9 million.

The packets of shabu were kept in an ecobag which was found inside the utility box of Aranas’ motorcycle.

According to Cheung, they will still conduct follow-up investigations to track down Aranas’ source who was only initially known as “kuya.”

Aranas also claimed that he had been receiving a random amount of drugs from his source each time a delivery was made.

“Kana maoy among unang imbestigaron kung kinsa na si kuya unya iyang giingon pod niya wa siya kahibaw og pila ang iyang dawaton,” said Cheung. (A. Doydora)

