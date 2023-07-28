Hybrid solar lights installed in Mabini

Topic |  
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

Hybrid solar lights installed in Mabini

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Mayor Onjie Grace B. Lim confirmed that the Mabini town she heads now has put up hybrid solar to light the town streets.

Initially, these renewable-dependent lighting system street lights are installed along the highway leading to the town proper.

She said that probably the town is the first in Bohol or the Philippines to have installed the said lights system.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Here’s how it is done: “By combining both solar panels and wind turbines, there are no drawbacks. In the daytime when the sun is out, solar panels will charge the lithium battery. At nighttime or even daytime as long as the right amount of wind is available especially when a storm is coming, the turbine will serve as a backup in charging the lithium battery. This innovation is widely used in other countries and it’s now in Bohol.”

The benefits of the hybrid solar lights, according to LABBCDi are the following: It’s easy and simple to install.  It only needs a concrete base and a battery pit.

It’s Energy- saving and environmentally friendly. It converts sunlight into electricity without electricity consumption. It produces no pollution and no radiation.

It’s Safe and Durable. Does not utilize the alternating current so it will not have hidden safety hazards. They can generate electricity for 25 years or even longer.

High Technology and Low Maintenance Cost.  Regulated by a solar charge controller, It can adjust the light intensity according to the natural brightness and people’s demand. And it only needs cyclical inspection, thus the maintenance cost is relatively low.

Benefits of using wind turbines:  Wind is almost everywhere. The wind is consistent in the medium and long term. (rvo)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Comelec completes inspection of schools for barangay, SK elections

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has completed inspection of schools in the city which will be used as polling precincts…

LTFRB: 35 Bohol LGUs completed public transport route plan

Some 35 local government units (LGU) in Bohol have submitted their Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP), one of the…

Dealers, not LTO, to distribute license plates for Bohol, CV vehicle owners

The distribution of license plates in Bohol and the rest of Central Visayas will now be handled by motorcycle and…

Chatto asks DOT to hold ad agency accountable for promo fiasco

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. House Tourism Committee Senior Vice Chairman and…

BM proposes ban on posting, hanging of tarps, posters on trees

A Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) member has pushed for the prohibition on the posting and hanging of posters, tarpaulins and other…

Gen. Aberin: Panglao police chief’s relief due to ‘one-strike’ policy

Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 director Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin on Wednesday clarified that the police chief of Panglao was…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply