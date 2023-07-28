Hybrid solar lights installed in Mabini

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Mayor Onjie Grace B. Lim confirmed that the Mabini town she heads now has put up hybrid solar to light the town streets.

Initially, these renewable-dependent lighting system street lights are installed along the highway leading to the town proper.

She said that probably the town is the first in Bohol or the Philippines to have installed the said lights system.

Here’s how it is done: “By combining both solar panels and wind turbines, there are no drawbacks. In the daytime when the sun is out, solar panels will charge the lithium battery. At nighttime or even daytime as long as the right amount of wind is available especially when a storm is coming, the turbine will serve as a backup in charging the lithium battery. This innovation is widely used in other countries and it’s now in Bohol.”

The benefits of the hybrid solar lights, according to LABBCDi are the following: It’s easy and simple to install. It only needs a concrete base and a battery pit.

It’s Energy- saving and environmentally friendly. It converts sunlight into electricity without electricity consumption. It produces no pollution and no radiation.

It’s Safe and Durable. Does not utilize the alternating current so it will not have hidden safety hazards. They can generate electricity for 25 years or even longer.

High Technology and Low Maintenance Cost. Regulated by a solar charge controller, It can adjust the light intensity according to the natural brightness and people’s demand. And it only needs cyclical inspection, thus the maintenance cost is relatively low.

Benefits of using wind turbines: Wind is almost everywhere. The wind is consistent in the medium and long term. (rvo)