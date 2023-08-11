The Importance of Swimming Lessons in Panglao, Bohol: A Mission by OceanSwimBohol

NOTE: THIS PR WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

PANGLAO, BOHOL — For a community like Panglao, surrounded by the vast expanse of the sea, swimming skills are not just for recreational purposes, but an integral part of everyday life. Recognizing this essential need, OceanSwimBohol is stepping up its mission to provide swimming lessons that are open to everyone, regardless of age or experience.

Under the watchful eye of Maria, a highly-experienced swimming coach with over a decade’s expertise, these lessons are designed to instill fundamental water safety and swimming skills among locals. The aim? To enhance not just comfort and confidence in the water, but to significantly elevate safety levels in the community.

“Living on an island like Bohol brings the sea into daily life. Swimming becomes more than just a leisurely activity – it’s a necessity, a lifesaver,” Maria explains. “Our mission is to ensure everyone can navigate this aquatic lifestyle safely and confidently.”

This initiative is especially important considering the many ways in which residents interact with the sea, whether it’s for fishing, tourism, or simple enjoyment. Equipping individuals with these skills has the potential to transform lives, turning a possible danger into a source of income, fun, and fulfillment.

OceanSwimBohol invites all residents of Panglao to join their swimming lessons. This is an opportunity for everyone to become more confident in the water and to make Bohol a safer community. Let’s all dive into these important swimming lessons today.

Are you interested in learning more or ready to dive in? Connect with OceanSwimBohol on Facebook!

https://www.facebook.com/oceanswimbohol