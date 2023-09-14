Wage board OKs P33 daily minimum wage hike in Bohol, rest of CV

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Visayas (RTWPB VII) has approved a P33 hike in the daily minimum wages of private sector workers in Bohol and the rest of the region.

The latest wage hike brought the daily minimum wages in Bohol, which is under Class C, to P420 for non-agriculture establishments and P415 for non-agriculture establishments with less than 10 workers and agriculture establishments.

The pay hike will take effect in the province, Cebu, Siquijor and Negros Oriental on October 1, 2023 or 15 days after being published in a newspaper of general circulation on September 15.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), in an advisory released on Wednesday, said the RTWPB VII issued Wage Order No. ROVII-24 on September 5, 2023.

Pursuant to the Omnibus Rules on Minimum Wage Determination, the wage order was submitted to the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC).

The NWPC affirmed the wage order on Tuesday.

According to the wage order, daily minimum wages in Class A areas increased to P468 for non-agriculture establishments and P458 for non-agriculture establishments with less than 10 workers and agriculture establishments.

Meanwhile, minimum wages in Class B areas rose to P438 for non-agriculture establishments and P425 for non-agriculture establishments with less than 10 workers and agriculture establishments.

Class A areas include the cities of Carcar, Cebu, Danao, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Naga, Talisay; and municipalities of Compostela, Consolacion, Cordova, Liloan, Minglanilla, San Fernando or the Expanded Metro Cebu.

Class B areas, meanwhile, are the cities of Toledo, Bogo, and the rest of municipalities in Cebu Province, except Bantayan and Camotes Islands.

Class C areas are the cities and municipalities not covered under Classes A and B in Region VII.