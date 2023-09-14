Wage board OKs P33 daily minimum wage hike in Bohol, rest of CV

Topic |  
September 14, 2023
September 14, 2023

Wage board OKs P33 daily minimum wage hike in Bohol, rest of CV

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Visayas (RTWPB VII) has approved a P33 hike in the daily minimum wages of private sector workers in Bohol and the rest of the region.

The latest wage hike brought the daily minimum wages in Bohol, which is under Class C, to P420 for non-agriculture establishments and P415 for non-agriculture establishments with less than 10 workers and agriculture establishments.

The pay hike will take effect in the province, Cebu, Siquijor and Negros Oriental on October 1, 2023 or 15 days after being published in a newspaper of general circulation on September 15.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), in an advisory released on Wednesday, said the RTWPB VII issued Wage Order No. ROVII-24 on September 5, 2023.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Pursuant to the Omnibus Rules on Minimum Wage Determination, the wage order was submitted to the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC).

The NWPC affirmed the wage order on Tuesday.

According to the wage order, daily minimum wages in Class A areas increased to P468 for non-agriculture establishments and P458 for non-agriculture establishments with less than 10 workers and agriculture establishments.

Meanwhile, minimum wages in Class B areas rose to P438 for non-agriculture establishments and P425 for non-agriculture establishments with less than 10 workers and agriculture establishments.

Class A areas include the cities of Carcar, Cebu, Danao, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Naga, Talisay; and municipalities of Compostela, Consolacion, Cordova, Liloan, Minglanilla, San Fernando or the Expanded Metro Cebu.

Class B areas, meanwhile, are the cities of Toledo, Bogo, and the rest of municipalities in Cebu Province, except Bantayan and Camotes Islands.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Class C areas are the cities and municipalities not covered under Classes A and B in Region VII.

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Hybrid solar lights installed in Mabini

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Mayor Onjie Grace B. Lim confirmed that…

Comelec completes inspection of schools for barangay, SK elections

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has completed inspection of schools in the city which will be used as polling precincts…

LTFRB: 35 Bohol LGUs completed public transport route plan

Some 35 local government units (LGU) in Bohol have submitted their Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP), one of the…

Dealers, not LTO, to distribute license plates for Bohol, CV vehicle owners

The distribution of license plates in Bohol and the rest of Central Visayas will now be handled by motorcycle and…

Chatto asks DOT to hold ad agency accountable for promo fiasco

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. House Tourism Committee Senior Vice Chairman and…

BM proposes ban on posting, hanging of tarps, posters on trees

A Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) member has pushed for the prohibition on the posting and hanging of posters, tarpaulins and other…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply