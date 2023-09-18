Lite Ferry launches LiteCat 2

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Lite Shipping Corporation, operating under the brand name Lite Ferries, “Ang Barkong Bol-anon”, is continually expanding and bringing in world class, brand-new ships to its fleet.

The company on Sunday afternoon launched its brand-new RoRo Passenger Catamaran Ferry, MN LiteCat 2.

The Blessing and Inauguration will be held on board the vessel at the Port of Cebu City with Vice President Sara Z. Duterte as Guest of Honor and Senator lmee R Marcos.

MV LiteCat 2 is built by PT Karimun Anugrah Sejati, one of the largest shipyards in Indonesia.

This 71.4-meter-long coastwise Ro-Ro Catamaran ferry has a GRT of 1,547 tons that can accommodate 453 passengers, 12 units of heavy trucks and 20 light vehicles or 60 cars.

It is classed during its construction by Lloyd’s Register of London and it has 3 classes of accommodation to ensure your comfort.

The economy class located at the bridge or sundeck lets you experience the cool sea breeze while giving you a wonderful vantage point of the horizon and sea views.

The tourist class on the upper deck provides a fully-airconditioned area with German-designed seats with food trays.

Additionally, there are now tables to cater to the convenience of passengers traveling in groups or as families.

The business class has its own exclusive area that offers a deluxe experience with reclining German-designed couches that exude comfort and class with retractable food trays to provide you space for work, eat and play.

Also available is a VIP lounge located at the bridge deck to those who want a more exclusive comfort.

LiteCat 2 offers passengers an unprecedented feature of uninterrupted WiFi access during the whole trip a first in inter-island sea travel, made possible by Starlink technology.

Snacks and refreshments are available in the cafe lounge and snack bar now equipped with tables for passenger convenience located at the main deck area, Among the unique features of LiteCat2 from all other vessels in its class is its wider and more spacious passage ways and in between seats legroom which are all way above MARINA standards.

The launch is expected to be a grand event, with many attendees, including representatives from the maritime industry led by Marina Administrator, Atty. Hernani N. Fabia; and local government officials_ namely, Bohol Gov. Erico Aristofle·Aumentado, Cebu City Mayor Michael J Rama, Cebu 3rd District Cong. Pablo John Garcia and Cebu 2nd District Representative Eduardo Rama, Jr.

Lite Ferries operates one of the youngest fleets in the country, with almost half of the fleet acquired brand new and one-fourth of the ·fleet below 20 years of age upon· acquisition.

This was the result of the company’s re­fleeting program the past 10 years.

Lite Ferries is now bridging the island of Cebu to the rest of the Country.

Operating in 32 destinations. Lite Ferries has been bridging the provinces of Sorsogon, Samar, Northern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Siquijor, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental and Zamboanga del Norte as part of The Strong Republic Nautical Highway.

Marina granted the vessel pioneering status in the route of Cebu City to Tubigon, Bohol and vice-versa daily. The company is a proud member of the Philippjne Coastwise Shipping Association, Inc.

“Bridging Islands, Connecting Lives” is the new Lite Ferries slogan.