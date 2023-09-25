Jagna inaugurates almost P200-million worth of projects

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The municipal government of Jagna has inaugurated the newly-completed and to be finished infrastructure projects worth almost P200 million.

Mayor Joseph Achacoso Ranola led the blessing and inauguration (September 20) graced by then Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Atty. Roger “Oging” Mercado of Maasin City as special guest of honor and other town and barangay officials and visitors.

Ranola and Mercado unveiled the flood mitigation project along the national highway, lawn tennis courts in the town’s sport oval and the newly air-conditioned Jagna Cultural Center, where the “Jagna sa Tulo ka Hugna” musical play was presented to the Jagnaanons for free.

The flood mitigation project is worth P40 million and the Tennis courts in the oval and the cultural center at P40 million apiece.

The ceremonial ribbon-cutting of the projects attended by the officials and guests and Mercado was done separately.

The mayor said that the new or annex municipal building expected to be completed by December this year is worth P50 million.

All these (projects) would not be possible without the help of the former DPWH secretary, who traced his relatives in Ubay to the Gaviola family.

Ranola expressed his heart-felt gratitude to Mercado, while the latter also thanked the mayor for giving him the honor to inaugurate the said projects and for recognizing his contribution to the town’s development.

Vice-Mayor Teofisto Pagar, Jr., municipal councilors, head of offices, employees witnessed the inauguration while the Fr. Camacho did the blessing of all the projects in a simple but fitting ceremony.

Those who also graced the inauguration and witnessed the musical play include Candijay Mayor Thamar Olaivar, Duero Mayor Al Taculad, G-Hernandez Mayor Jess Baja, Dauis Mayor Roman Bullen with his wife, Dimiao Mayor Randolph “King” Ang, Batuan Mayor Antonino Jumawid, Panglao Mayor Edgar Boy Arcay was represented by his wife, Loay Mayor Lahar Ayuban was represented by the Loay municipal treasurer.

Contractor Boboy Labunog with his son, representatives of Congresswoman Alexie B. Tutor, DPWH, Bureau of Fire Protection, Department of Education, and other sectors were also on hand to witnessed the inauguration. (rvo)