‘Baba’ disowns tarps for gubernatorial bid

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Former Tagbilaran City Mayor John Geesnell “Baba” Yap categorically denied having posted tarpaulins all over the province insinuating his bid to run for governor in 2025, while the latest survey shows he is a strong contender in the 1st congressional district of Bohol.

The green tarpaulin is the official shade of the former city mayor banners “Asenso Pa More Bohol” – “Bol-anon Alagaran Bohol Ampingan (BABA) 2025.”

The postings in the highways all over the province shocked Yap, saying he never conceptualized those propaganda materials while categorically disowning them.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, he immediately dispatched teams to pull down the tarps.

Upon investigation, CCTV footage showed a white multicab as one of those vehicles which were boarded by those who mounted the tarpaulins in various areas in the province.

Th 46-year old former city mayor who is rumored to run for congressman in the first district in the next election declined to comment on a congressional bid during a phone interview with the Chronicle yesterday.

“Dugay pa ang election,” when asked to comment on a possible congressional bid

Observers were quick to conclude that the mounting of the “Asenso Pa More Bohol” tarpaulins were engineered by a political group who wants to “drive away” former Mayor Yap from running for congressman in the first district of Bohol, thus the spin for a gubernatorial bid.

The former city mayor admitted that separate talks between him and Rep. Edgar Chatto as well as with Gov. Aris Aumentado remain pending until these days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The youthful former mayor whose popular title is “Sir Chief ” was in Calape town yesterday afternoon when contacted by the Chronicle. He, together with City Mayor Jane Yap were there, both excited to cheer the Tagbilaran basketball teams, both fighting for championships in the junior and senior divisions of the 1st Governor’s Cup Basketball.

ADVERTISEMENT

CONGRESSIONAL SURVEY THIS YEAR

A provincewide survey conducted by Manila firm, Spheres Research Services showed former City Mayor Yap bankable to run for Congress in the first district against 2nd termer Rep. Edgar Chatto.

Yap pooled 61% against Chatto’s 39%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey conducted last May 6-10, 2023 had 900 respondents provincewide at 300 per district. Total error margin is +/-3% for the province and +/-6% for the district.