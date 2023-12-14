Bohol SP approves P4 billion budget for 2024

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Bohol has approved on final reading an appropriation Ordinance authorizing the annual budget of P4,019,152,819 for 2024, Provincial ex-officio Board Member Dr. Romulo Cepedoza, who delivered the appropriations committee report during the session on December 7, 2023, said.

“Mr. Presiding Officer, after extensive and due deliberation, the Committee hereby recommends for the approval of the Annual Budget for CY 2024, P4,091,152,819, minus P7,617,600 of the Office of Governance, Accountability and Review (OGAR) and the P1,000,000 allocation for Janitorial Services of Pres. Carlos P. Garcia Municipal Hospital, C.P.G Bohol, Cepedoza said.

He said that the next year’s budget is 4% higher than the current year’s allocation, “mainly attributed to the projected resources available for the budget year, taking into consideration the minimal increase of the National Tax Allotment (NTA, formerly Internal Revenue Allotment IRA) by only 6.23% as well as the realizable projected locally generated revenues.”

The annual Budget prioritizes on programs, projects and activities that will directly benefit and address the identified needs of our constituents, in particular the poor and underserved communities; taking note on our Strategic Governance Roadmap, this proposed budget supports the initiatives for us to move towards a smart-resilient province advancing climate smart agriculture and sustainable tourism.

Cepedoza said that based on development framework set in the Provincial Development and Physical Framework Plan (PDPFP) and Strategic Governance Roadmap, the provincial government “shall provide and use resources under this Annual Budget following the principles of accountability and transparency; with an organization that puts premium on integrity, competence and professionalism. We shall continue to strive to attain the objectives for our people and for Bohol.”

The said budget ordinance is sponsored by: Vice-Gov. Dionisio Victor A. Balite (Committee chair), and co-sponsored by Cepedoza; Board Members Aldner R. Damalerio, Atty. Jiselle Rae A. Villamor, Atty. Tomas D. Abapo, Jr., Tita V. Baja and Gloria B. Gementiza.

Prior to its approval, the executive proposed budget for 2024 has undergone scrutiny by the provincial board’s appropriations committee led by Balite by way of marathon budget hearings, wherein each department/office defended its respective annual outlay.

Under the said budget, the Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) got the lion’s share of P1,212,747,565.57 and followed by personal services (salaries and wages), P1,147,448,625.52.

Programs and projects of the offices have an allocation of P837,331,075.86; Capital Outlay, P59,326,880.55; Aid to Barangays and Non-office, P44,310,332; and 5% disaster risk reduction fund (calamity fund), P178,278,251.90; and DRRM trust fund, P13 million.

The 20% Development fund, which is equivalent to 20% of the total National tax allocation (formerly Internal Revenue Allotment or IRA), is pegged at P598,710,087.60.

The provincial government still relied heavily on National Tax Allocation (NTA) to the tune of P2,993,550,438 as its main fund source.

The biggest of the fund sources, aside from the NTA, is the Operating and Miscellaneous Revenues, P479,215,300 and the beginning balance amounted to P317,497,451 also one its sources.

Other sources include the following: real property tax, P67 million; tax on goods and services, P40,650,000; extra ordinary receipts, P39.2 million; other receipts, P63,800,000; capital investment receipts, P5 million; share from national wealth& PCSO Lotto, P1.7 million; reverted unexpended balances, P70,239,630; and DRRM fund (trust fund), P13 million.

This budget, the governor said, “will enable our provincial government to continue to serve or constituents as we pursue our set development aspirations.”

The governor, in his budget message, has set the goals and objectives of the annual budget under the development framework and the Provincial Development and Physical Framework Plan ( PDPFP): to create jobs and livelihood; to improve of scope of quality of health/social services; to ensure agriculture productivity/food security; to develop right infrastructure for power and water supply, road; to institute governance reform for promotion of transparency and accountability; and to enhance trade and industry.

To promote eco-cultural tourism and geopark; to expand effective education services; to preserve and promote Boholano heritage; to protect and manage the environment; to maintain peace and order; to promote youth empowerment/sports development; to improve public financial management; to utilize resources; to reduce poverty incidence and to enhance disaster preparedness and resilience. (RVO)