Road widening in Tagbilaran set in anticipation of SM opening

A road widening and concreting project in Barangay Cogon in Tagbilaran City is set to start within the month in preparation for the establishment of the first SM Mall in the province.

The widening project is intended to prevent congestion along Hangos Street not just when the mall starts operations but also during its construction.

According to Engineer Camilo Gasatan, chief of the Provincial Engineering Office, the contractor is awaiting a Notice to Proceed (NTP) from the Bids and Award Committee of the provincial government.

“Og ma okay na, mahatagan na sila og NTP. Hapit nana magsugod, dili ra na maabtan og buwan. So possible na magsugod nana anytime,” said Gasatan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project will extend the four-lane street from the new Capitol Building to JA Clarin Street, particularly in Camp Bernido.

“Kananing luyo sa Kapitolyo na nabugto na semento, diha isumpay dretso na walay liko,” Gasatan added.

SM Prime Holdings has already put up steel posts around the lot which it purchased as site for its mall.

According to Ian Nalzaro of the Office of the Building Official in Tagbilaran City, SM Prime Holdings has already submitted an application for a fencing permit which continued to undergo evaluation.

In 2022, SM Prime Holdings executives visited Bohol to meet with local officials including Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap to express their intent to expand their operations in the city.