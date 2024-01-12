Bohol Liga ng Barangay holds election today; Incumbent prexy Cepedoza unopposed

Topic |  
January 12, 2024
January 12, 2024

Bohol Liga ng Barangay holds election today; Incumbent prexy Cepedoza unopposed

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The election of the new set of officers of the Bohol Liga ng mga Barangay (LnB) today, January 12, seems to be a done deal as incumbent association president Romulo Cepedoza will run unopposed as he seeks reelection.

Cepedoza, who was reelected as LnB president of his hometown in Danao is being backed by the present administration of Gov. Aris Aumentado.

If Cepedoza wins the poll, he will continue to sit as an ex-officio member of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) until 2025 when the term of current barangay captains will expire.

A total of 1,109 barangay captains from the 47 municipalities and Tagbilaran City are expected to participate in today’s LnB elections which will be held this morning at the Ceremonial Hall of the Provincial Capitol, this city.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The election will immediately follow Capitol’s weekly radio broadcast “The Governor Reports”.

When interviewed by dyRD Balita yesterday, Cepedoza bared that he already filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for his reelection bid. (with a report from A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

No contender yet in Aris’ reelection bid

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The political future of incumbent Governor Aris…

Jagna mayor not resigning in December

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The nationally published move of a Bohol…

Tutor debunks split with Aumentado

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Rep. Alexi Tutor categorically denied any political…

Efforts to split up Aris-Tutor coalition surface

There is an ongoing orchestration to split the unity of Gov. Aris Aumentado and Rep. Alexi Besas-Tutor in time for…

2 barangay captains unopposed; 3 bets clash in 6 Tagbilaran villages

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Two barangay captains are running unopposed in…

War against corruption among Aris’ top agenda

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The campaign against graft and corruption is…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply