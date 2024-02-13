Anti Cha-Cha coalition launched in Bohol

A coalition against charter change was launched in Tagbilaran City yesterday to oppose any form of railroading the people’s initiative through a “signature buying” drive.

Convenors of the Boholanos United for Transparency, Accountability, Peace and Security (BOTAPS) formally presented its united front to the public in a press conference yesterday.

The group, composed of local leaders headed by the provincial chairman of Kilusang Pagbabago and former Candijay municipal councillor Robert Olaer, former Cabinet Secretary and Maribojoc Mayor Leoncio “Toloy” Evasco, business leader and ABAKA chairman Norris Oculam, former Tagbilaran City mayor Dan Lim, and City Councilor Atoy Torralba.

Social media influencer Willy Ramasola, sectoral group leaders including advocates of religious, transport and fisherfolks organizations were also present during the group’s launching.

After its launching, the group will conduct a series of public consultations to actively oppose any attempts of changing the Constitution by initiating its own signature campaign.

BOTAPS is founded as an offshoot of the prayer rally in Davao City last month with the focal advocacy of expanding the signature drive against Cha-Cha. (KB, AD)