Gementiza honors term-sharing deal with Besas, steps down as PCL prexy

San Isidro Municipal Councilor Gloria Gementiza honors the term-sharing agreement forged with Tagbilaran City Councilor Nicanor Besas, who will now assume the presidency of the Philippine Councilors League (PCL) – Bohol chapter.

Besas will also sit as ex-officio member of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) beginning Friday, February 2.

There was no need to hold an election for the PCL presidency as Gementiza tendered her resignation which in effect allowed Besas to ascend to the top post being the league’s vice president.

Gementiza’s resignation letter was taken up during Tuesday’s regular session of the SP. However, the lady councilor did not attend the session and was not able to deliver a farewell speech.

Besas on the other hand will attend his inaugural session at the SP Tuesday next week.

It is not yet known what SP commitee will be assigned to Besas.

Moreover, the PCL Bohol Chapter officiers are also set to meet on February 8 to fill up the vacancy caused by Besas’ assumption as league president. (KB, AD)