Banned entry of PUVs into accident-prone Mansasa-Dampas Rd. to be enforced

Authorities will start to prohibit the entry of public utility vehicles (PUV) into the accident-prone Mansasa-Dampas Road after a passenger jeepney overshot the downhill road and almost fall off a cliff and into the Tagbilaran City Bay.

Barangay Mansasa Captain Arvin Visarra said the road is supposedly off limits to PUVs including jeepneys based on an ordinance passed by the Tagbilaran City Council but the prohibition has not been strictly enforced.

“Naa diay kuno nay ordinansa sa city na no entry gyud na siya for six-wheelers and PUJs. Although naay nakabutang diha na no entry for six-wheelers, ang PUJs wa mabutang mao na ang ubang PUJs mo agi,” said Visarra.

He added that some public utility vehicles including jeepneys pass through the road to pick up passengers.

“Kahibaw man unta sila na dili agi-anan pero kaning uban basta way magbantay mo lusot gihapon,” he added.

According to Visarra, City Traffic Management Office chief Tony Samante has already started to prepare the new signage which will indicate the prohibition on the entry of PUVs into the downhill road.

The signage will be set up before Wednesday, he said.

Visarra added they will also pass a barangay ordinance to support the city’s measure prohibiting entry of PUVs. (A. Doydora)

