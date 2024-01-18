Stoppage order issued vs. Cultural Hub project at Banat-i Hill

January 18, 2024
Stoppage order issued vs. Cultural Hub project at Banat-i Hill

The City Engineer and Building Official has issued a stoppage order to temporarily suspend civil works of the Cultural Hub project at Banat-i Hill in Barangay Bool in Tagbilaran City.

The stoppage order had to be given by Engr. Teodoro Estoque after an ocular inspection was conducted this morning which confirmed reports that debris of rocks and stones have rolled down the hillside coming off the ongoing excavation at the project’s site.

According to Engr. Estoque, the stoppage order had to be issued so that the project contractor, JA Achacoso Enterprises and General Services, will focus its efforts on addressing the threat on public safety as excavated materials are observed to have breached the installed barriers at the hillside.

It may be recalled that nearby residents have aired their concerns regarding the danger of landslide and flash floods posed by the excavation as heavy rains have been experienced the past weeks.

Engr. Estoque said that as long as the contractor could not comply with the standard of safety required at the project site, the stoppage order will not be lifted.

The City Engineer and Building Official conducted the ocular inspection after officials of Barangay Bool sounded off the alarm regarding concerns of hillside residents on the hazards posed by the project which was eventually brought to the attention of the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) which conducted a hearing on Tuesday through its committees on environment, public safety and tourism. (KB)

