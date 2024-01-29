Talks start for Alona Beach rehab project

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRT PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Alona Beach in Panglao will soon undergo rehabilitation with ongoing discussions to preserve Bohol’s famous foreshore strip.

Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado, along with capitol and local officials, were on hand on Tuesday, Jan. 23, to tackle the sustainable revitalization project.

The rehabilitation will include the enhancement of seawalls, sand erosion prevention, and tree preservation along the coastline in Barangay Tawala.

The provincial government is collaborating with the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) to fund the P100 million project.

Under this project, visitors, vendors, and establishments will have a better operating environment with enhanced beach quality.

The Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) will ensure the safety and cleanliness of the waters in Panglao, potentially attracting more tourists.

On Jan. 22, Aumentado welcomed Ryo Matsuda from Japan Sewage Works Agency and Kensuke Matsuda from Phil-Japan Worldwide Services, Inc. to discuss the Bohol Wastewater Treatment Project.

The project will benefit Tagbilaran City, Panglao, and Dauis through funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

For his part, Aumentado is optimistic that the project will provide an opportunity for a sustainable tourism industry as envisioned in his Strategic Change Agenda.

He further proposed the inclusion of the towns of Alburquerque, Baclayon, Cortes, and Maribojoc in the master plan.

In connection with this development, the capitol convened with TIEZA and the Philippine Coast Guard on Jan. 8 to address the concerns surrounding Balicasag Island.

TIEZA will develop a comprehensive master plan to boost tourism and safeguard the island through a Memorandum of Agreement among the involved sectors.

Bohol Provincial Environment Management Office head Jovencia Ganub, Bohol Provincial Tourism Office Officer In Charge Joanne Pinat, architect Niño Guidaben, and Panglao officials attended the meeting. (PiMO/ALT/JSS)