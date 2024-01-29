Talks start for Alona Beach rehab project

Topic |  
January 29, 2024
January 29, 2024

Talks start for Alona Beach rehab project

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRT PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Alona Beach in Panglao will soon undergo rehabilitation with ongoing discussions to preserve Bohol’s famous foreshore strip.

Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado, along with capitol and local officials, were on hand on Tuesday, Jan. 23, to tackle the sustainable revitalization project.

The rehabilitation will include the enhancement of seawalls, sand erosion prevention, and tree preservation along the coastline in Barangay Tawala.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The provincial government is collaborating with the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) to fund the P100 million project.

Under this project, visitors, vendors, and establishments will have a better operating environment with enhanced beach quality.

The Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) will ensure the safety and cleanliness of the waters in Panglao, potentially attracting more tourists.

On Jan. 22, Aumentado welcomed Ryo Matsuda from Japan Sewage Works Agency and Kensuke Matsuda from Phil-Japan Worldwide Services, Inc. to discuss the Bohol Wastewater Treatment Project.

The project will benefit Tagbilaran City, Panglao, and Dauis through funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

For his part, Aumentado is optimistic that the project will provide an opportunity for a sustainable tourism industry as envisioned in his Strategic Change Agenda.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He further proposed the inclusion of the towns of Alburquerque, Baclayon, Cortes, and Maribojoc in the master plan.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

In connection with this development, the capitol convened with TIEZA and the Philippine Coast Guard on Jan. 8 to address the concerns surrounding Balicasag Island.

TIEZA will develop a comprehensive master plan to boost tourism and safeguard the island through a Memorandum of Agreement among the involved sectors.

Bohol Provincial Environment Management Office head Jovencia Ganub, Bohol Provincial Tourism Office Officer In Charge Joanne Pinat, architect Niño Guidaben, and Panglao officials attended the meeting. (PiMO/ALT/JSS)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Chartered flights from China, daily flights from South Korea start at Bohol airport

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The much-awaited return of Chinese tourists is starting to…

Proper procedures observed in Loboc River riprap project, says mayor

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Loboc River riprapping project underwent proper…

Cebu-based airline eyes Bohol route via Ubay airport

Another private airline company based in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu expressed interest in serving a local route through the Ubay Airport.…

Cebu-based airline eyes Bohol route via Ubay airport

Another private airline company based in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu expressed interest in serving a local route through the Ubay Airport.…

Tagbilaran eyes vacant private lots, streets as pay parking areas

The city government of Tagbilaran is exploring ways to clear obstructive parked vehicles on congested downtown streets by converting vacant…

Stoppage order issued vs. Cultural Hub project at Banat-i Hill

The City Engineer and Building Official has issued a stoppage order to temporarily suspend civil works of the Cultural Hub…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply