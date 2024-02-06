BM Binlod wants OTOP regulated

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Provincial Board Member Nathaniel O. Binlod, representing 3rd district of the province, has initiated a legislative measure governing One-Town-One-Product concept in Bohol.

Binlod, in his privilege speech last week, proposed for an Ordinance “Regulating the Organization and Management of One Town, One Product (OTOP), Including Identification of Services and Tourism Activities in the Municipalities within the Jurisdiction of Bohol, And Appropriating Funds Therefor.”

And the Sangguniang Panlalawigan chaired and presided over by Vice-Gov. victor A. Balite, approved his proposed legislation in first reading after his speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

His motion to refer the matter to Trade and Industry committee as the lead committee, and tourism committee for consideration.

“In regulating every town and municipality in Bohol to organize and manage its own “One Town, One Product” program, we are not only adhering to a national strategy but also fostering local pride while supporting our economy. Let each locality identify, develop, and showcase products, services and tourism activities where they can be the best at or best renowned for, thereby, contributing to the rich tapestry of Bohol’s cultural and economic landscape,” he said.

He stressed that OTOP, a nationally recognized initiative, is intended to boost entrepreneurship and create employment opportunities. Most of all it provides support to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) which comprised over 90% of all commercial and industries in the country.

He said, “Through this program, our local communities can play an important role in identifying, developing, and promoting a specific product or service that holds a competitive advantage for their locality.”

He stressed that Bohol should advocate the proposed OTOP Program in Bohol in a bid to boost tourism activities and services in the municipalities, where these tourist related spots are located.

With OTOP in order, “Hence, we place a distinct emphasis on our municipalities to meticulously identify, develop and showcase tourism activities and services that are unique to their area to avoid replication and duplication.”Included in OTOP activities or business-related are the following: branding, marketing platforms, and product development as its primary instruments. The comprehensive assistance package encompasses product development, design services, packaging, FDA and testing assistance, technology updating, capacity-building, brand equity and development, intellectual property assistance, access to finance, and marketing platforms, he said. (ricobedenci@yahoo.com)