House panel OKs bill establishing Panglao Island Medical Center

February 6, 2024
February 6, 2024

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED BY THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The House Committee on Health on January 31, 2024, approved House Bill No. 9832 establishing the Panglao Island Medical Center.

The legislation was filed by Cong. Edgar Chatto on January 24, 2024.

The bill provides for the establishment of a 200-bed capacity hospital that will be run by the Department of Health (DOH).

The planned medical facility is envisioned to effectively respond to the health service needs not only of residents of Panglao but also of both domestic and international tourists.

The proposal is also consistent with the broader regional and national development goals outlined by the DOH, the bill’s explanatory note said.

Chatto said the move is reflective of the commitment towards the enhancement of healthcare infrastructures and services, which is essential for the sustainable growth and prosperity of the entire region.

He had earlier reported that he was in discussions with the Local Government Unit of Panglao led by Mayor Boy Arcay and Vice Mayor Noel Hormachuelos along with DOH Regional Director Dr. Jaime Bernadas for the establishment of the much-needed health facility.

Chatto also initially inspected the proposed location for the medical center during the groundbreaking of the Panglao Super Health Center project.

