Tagbilaran Council seeks to intervene in calls for cheaper Manila-Bohol flights

February 16, 2024
The committee on tourism of the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) is looking to take action over complaints on the high cost of airline fares for flights coming from Manila to Bohol, and vice versa, compared to other destinations of the country.

During Wednesday’s hearing, City Councilor Gemma Inting, who chairs the SP tourism committee, cited complaints of the riding public of the exorbitant cost of airline tickets for the Manila-Bohol / Bohol-Manila flights compared to other destinations such as Cebu, Davao or Palawan.

Based on the explanations of the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), the prices of airline tickets for the Manila route is expensive due to its high demand.

The CAB is the agency in charge of regulating airline fares and other charges imposed by passenger and commercial air carriers pursuant to Executive Order No. 219, Series of 1995.

Atty. Salvie Carillo of CAB likewise explained during the committee hearing that aside from the high demand, aircrafts serving the Manila-Bohol route are smaller compared to those plying other destinations, which means higher airfare since there are fewer passengers in these flights.

Councilor Inting said that a round trip ticket for Bohol-Manila flights would cost almost P13,000 compared to the Davao-Manila flights which would average P7,704 to P8,260, and the Cebu-Manila round trip flights costing around P7,000.

According to Inting, the committee will request the CAB through a resolution to intervene so that airlines would add even just one flight using a larger aircraft for the Bohol-Manila flights.

Other reasons cited for the expensive airline tickets are rising costs of fuel, operational add-on charges for meals and baggage.

The area head of Philippine Airlines (PAL) for Visayas, Victor Suarez, and Bohol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) president Mayette Gasatan also attended the committee hearing.

Presently, there are eleven daily flights serving the Bohol-Manila and vice versa route, PAL with 3 flights, Cebu Pacific with 4 flights, and another 4 via Air Asia Philippines. (K.Bagaipo, R.Tutas)

