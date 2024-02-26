DBM’s P1-billion support fund project to benefit 4 Bohol towns, 71 others

MANILA – Around 75 municipalities will benefit from the PHP1-billion Support and Assistance Fund to Participatory Budgeting (SAFPB) Project launched by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

In a statement on Friday, the DBM said PHP1 billion will be released under the Local Government Support Fund – SAFPB.

The DBM said the fund will be used for the beneficiaries’ implementation of water-related projects.

“This will give 75 municipalities access to safely managed and resilient water supply and sanitation services. Beneficiaries include five [local government units] in Quezon Province, four in Bohol, and four in Lanao del Norte, among others,” it said.

The DBM said the SAFBP project will use “participatory budgeting” to allow not only government officials but also civil society organizations’ participation in the identification, implementation, and monitoring of the projects.

“This is in line with the DBM’s commitment to promoting open government in the country,” it said.

The SAFPB project was launched by the DBM, in collaboration with the Department of the Interior and Local Government, in Cebu City on Wednesday. (PNA)