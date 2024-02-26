DBM’s P1-billion support fund project to benefit 4 Bohol towns, 71 others

Topic |  
February 26, 2024
February 26, 2024

DBM’s P1-billion support fund project to benefit 4 Bohol towns, 71 others

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

MANILA – Around 75 municipalities will benefit from the PHP1-billion Support and Assistance Fund to Participatory Budgeting (SAFPB) Project launched by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

In a statement on Friday, the DBM said PHP1 billion will be released under the Local Government Support Fund – SAFPB.

The DBM said the fund will be used for the beneficiaries’ implementation of water-related projects.

“This will give 75 municipalities access to safely managed and resilient water supply and sanitation services. Beneficiaries include five [local government units] in Quezon Province, four in Bohol, and four in Lanao del Norte, among others,” it said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The DBM said the SAFBP project will use “participatory budgeting” to allow not only government officials but also civil society organizations’ participation in the identification, implementation, and monitoring of the projects.

“This is in line with the DBM’s commitment to promoting open government in the country,” it said.

The SAFPB project was launched by the DBM, in collaboration with the Department of the Interior and Local Government, in Cebu City on Wednesday. (PNA)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

P7.1-M shabu seized in Panglao buy-bust

After the recent haul of more than P16.1 million worth of shabu in a series of buy-bust operations by police…

Bohol PNP denies torture of 5 slain NPA rebels in Bilar

The Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) blasted allegations of a left-leaning lawyers’ group that the five members of the New…

Lady lawyer killed in Bilar clash

A lawyer was among the five casualties who are alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) who clashed with…

NPA commander, 4 other suspected rebels killed in Bilar clash

An elusive top commander of the New People’s Army (NPA) – Bohol Party Committee (BPC) was killed during an early…

Over P16 million shabu seized in Bohol in one day

In one day of six separate anti-illegal drug operations, more than P16.1 million worth of “shabu” were seized in the…

Bohol draws 1 million tourists in 2023, exceeds target

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Bohol went the extra mile after…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply