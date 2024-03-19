Loboc floating restos to increase cruise rates

Floating restaurants cruising the Loboc River will be raising its rates effective April 1, 2024.

An advisory released by the Loboc Municipal Tourism Office yesterday indicated that the current regular river cruise rate of Php 850 will increase to Php 1,000.

A discounted rate of Php 800 will be afforded to senior citizens while children whose height are below 3-feet will be free of charge, those in between 3 feet and 4 feet will be charged Php 412, and children above 4 feet will pay in full.

The river cruise rate includes a lunch buffet and cultural show of folks songs and dances performed by locals.

According to the Municipal Tourism Office, “[the] price adjustments are made to sustain quality service and maintain the highest standards of client experience on the cruise.” (Kit Bagaipo)