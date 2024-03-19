Loboc floating restos to increase cruise rates

Topic |  
March 19, 2024
March 19, 2024

Loboc floating restos to increase cruise rates

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Floating restaurants cruising the Loboc River will be raising its rates effective April 1, 2024.

An advisory released by the Loboc Municipal Tourism Office yesterday indicated that the current regular river cruise rate of Php 850 will increase to Php 1,000.

A discounted rate of Php 800 will be afforded to senior citizens while children whose height are below 3-feet will be free of charge, those in between 3 feet and 4 feet will be charged Php 412, and children above 4 feet will pay in full.

The river cruise rate includes a lunch buffet and cultural show of folks songs and dances performed by locals.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to the Municipal Tourism Office, “[the] price adjustments are made to sustain quality service and maintain the highest standards of client experience on the cruise.” (Kit Bagaipo)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

‘Big-time’ rollback in Tagbilaran power rates seen in next months

Electricity rates in Tagbilaran City takes the biggest drop in prices by almost P3 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) compared to the…

Bohol Light remits P4.5M dividend to Capitol

The Provincial Government of Bohol received payout in dividends worth P4.5 million from Bohol Light Company Inc. (BLCI) on Tuesday.…

AirAsia eyes hub in Panglao

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. AirAsia is ironing out the establishment…

Puregold eyes opening of 1st Bohol branch in ‘9 months’

The first grocery store of Puregold Price Club, Inc. in Bohol is set to open in nine months, making it…

Tagbilaran businesses have until Jan. 20 to renew permit sans penalty

Business owners in Tagbilaran City have until January 20 to renew their permits, said the Business Permit and Licensing Office…

Bohol joins World Travel Mart in London

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The representatives of Bohol joined the Philippine…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply