AirAsia eyes hub in Panglao

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

AirAsia is ironing out the establishment of its airline hub at the Bohol Panglao International Airport.

The flight carrier’s officials bared this development during a courtesy call with Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado on Jan. 12 at the Capitol.

The discussions also centered on the opening of international routes in the province.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Allene Caccam, AirAsia Malaysia commercial head, and Diana Chua, Air Asia PH head marketing, the airline company plans to open flights from Thailand and Vietnam to Bohol.

They are also looking into the possibility of routes to Taiwan, Hongkong and Korea as well as cargo and passenger flights from Clark, Davao, Cagayan De Oro and Kalibo.

In response, provincial administrator Asteria Caberte highlighted the Capitol’s directions towards community involvement tourism as she highlighted Bohol’s industry potential especially with its designation as the first and only UNESCO Global Geopark in the country.

Bohol started the year on a high note with its recognition as a top and hottest destination by travel platform Agoda and top trending at Booking.com, said Joanne Pinat, Bohol Provincial Tourism Office head.

Speaking over The Capitol Reports Friday, she also reported the upcoming chartered flights from Chengdu and Kunming in China as well as three more cruise ship calls scheduled this year.

Tourism activities have spread out across the province, Pinat noted, naming Panglao, Tagbilaran City, Anda, Dauis, Ubay and Talibon as top five in terms of arrival distribution reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The province posted 827,386 arrivals as per latest report in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aumentado assured AirAsia officials of the province’s readiness to receive tourists as far as peace and order and transportation concerns.

Thousands of arrivals are expected with the establishment of the airline hub at the airport, said Daniel Torres of Network Planning AirAsia Malaysia.

Also present during the courtesy call were Romina Catap, AirAsia Malaysia route revenue head; Rachel Apoldo, AirAsia Philippines government affairs; Krystal Voon Chua, AirAsia Philippines, manager of Network planning; Niccolo Villaflor, Network Planning, AirAsia Philippines executive and Metodio Maraguinot Jr., supervising administrative officer. (PIMO/ALT/LMS)