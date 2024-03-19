Tagbilaran coliseum construction in full swing

March 19, 2024
Construction of the much-awaited Tagbilaran City Coliseum in Barangay Dampas is in full swing with the needed project cost of P180-million now fully funded from local and national coffers.

The coliseum, which will have a seating capacity of 10,000 people is seen as a future venue for the city’s future events, local gatherings and even international conventions.

According to Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap, she expects the project to be completed in two years’ time.

The mayor said she hopes the coliseum can be used next year as she expects the project to have its roofing, and when it is completed, airconditioning systems will be installed. (Kit Bagaipo)

