Dengue cases in Bohol rise by 314%; 5 deaths in 5 months

The number of dengue cases in Bohol has surged by a whopping 314 percent over the first five months of 2024 compared with the same period last year.

Data from the Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (PESU) showed that dengue cases in the province from January 1, 2024 to June 5, 2024 ballooned to 2,518 from 608 in the same period in 2023.

The number of deaths also increased to five from just one last year.

Based on the same PESU data, the highest number of dengue cases was recorded in Inabanga at 420.

ADVERTISEMENT

The town was followed by Tagbilaran City, 225; Buenavista, 129; Getafe, 125; Tubigon, 94; Panglao, 93; Ubay, 91; Dauis, 89; Talibon, 87; and Loay, 84.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Yul Lopez reminded the public that dengue prevention starts at the household level.

“So sa balay palang, likayan ng magpundo og tubig. Kanang mga basa or umog na sinina, ganahan kaayo ang mosquito ana, hasta drainage na clogged up,” said Lopez.

Lopez noted that an ordinance directing villages to create a Barangay Anti-Dengue Task Force is already enforced but the Provincial Health Office (PHO) has reported municipalities which have not been mobilizing their respective task forces.

“Daghang mga bag-ong barangay official na magkinahanlan pod og training mao na atong anti-dengue program coordinator si Leonidas Saniel, atong gipa suroy sa mga lungsod sa pag remind sa mga LGU na palihikon g’yud ang ilang mga task force,” said Lopez.

The task force is responsible for conducting surveillance of households in the barangay if they have been employing the Department of Health’s 4S strategy against the dreaded disease which involves searching and destroying mosquito breeding places; securing self-protection; seeking early consultation; and supporting misting in hotspot places.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is also directed to conduct information campaigns on the proper identification and destruction of possible breeding grounds for dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The anti-dengue task force is led by the barangay captain and comprised of barangay health workers and tanods, chairman of the Sangguniang Barangay’s health committee and Sangguniang Kabataan chairman.

Units of the task force may also enlist the aid of volunteers from the private sector. (A. Doydora)