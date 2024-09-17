Jpark Island Resort Alona opens in Bohol

The country’s premier 5-star resort brand, Jpark Island Resorts and Waterparks, formally opened yesterday its newest addition to the chain, Jpark Island Resort Alona. Jpark Chairman Justin Uy and CEO Jason Uy led company officials in welcoming guests during yesterday’s grand opening of the then Villa Tomasa, Alona Kew White Beach Resort. Gov. Aris Aumentado and Panglao Mayor Boy Arcay led local officials during the opening together with Dauis Mayor Romulo Bullen, and Prov’l Administrator Aster Caberte . Chairman Uy in his welcome remarks said “it is a dream come true” considering his love for Bohol tourism to develop further as he sees the potential of the province as a premium tourist destination. He thanked the local officials for welcoming Jpark in the province. He said the resort aims to set a new standard for island getaways, providing an exquisite fusion of comfort, adventure and local charm. The resort has been carefully developed to a provide a setting where visitors may relax, refresh and restore one’s connection with nature.

With the calming color schemes, fine textures and furniture, the resort’s 118 rooms reassure comfort and relaxation. By the end of 2028, 525 elegantly furnished rooms will be showcased. To mark the grand opening, Jpark Island Resort Alona is offering special packages designed to immerse guests in the resort’s calming atmosphere.

Jpark Mactan, Cebu prominent buffet restaurant, The Abalone, is also extending its spread to both tourists and locals visiting Panglao. The event showcased the resort’s food offerings and provided a glimpse of the guest experience at Jpark Island

Resort Alona.

For reservations, follow their official Facebook page, Jpark Island Resort Alona, or visit their website at

jparkislandresortalona.com.