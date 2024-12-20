Mayors want Bohol Light in towns, compete with BOHECO 1, 2

The League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) Bohol Chapter has passed a resolution urging the province’s three congressmen to include their towns in the franchise area of the Bohol Light Company, Inc. (BLCI) which has been taken over by Primelectric Holdings, a unit of Razon-led MORE Power.

LMP Bohol president Mayor Fernando Estavilla of Pres. Carlos P. Garcia town on Thursday said 28 mayors signed the resolution. More local chief executives have expressed support for the initiative but were unable to sign due to their absence during the meeting.

According to Estavilla, the mayors have expressed hope that BLCI’s presence would improve electricity distribution in their municipalities by driving competition.

The province’s towns are currently being served by Bohol I Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Boheco 1) and Bohol II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Boheco 2). Meanwhile, BLCI’s current but expiring franchise covers only Tagbilaran City.

“We want better service for our people. And we can’t get better service kung walay competition,” said Etsavilla.

The LMP prexy added that some mayors have expressed dismay over the current electricity distribution services in their towns, particularly on the recurring power interruptions, prompting them to clamor for the entry of BLCI.

“Ang mga mayors nag-consider lang pud since ang Tagbilaran [BLCI] nag bag-o naman og management, basin lang pud na ma-consider ang mga kalungsuran para naay pilian ang mga katawhan. This does not mean na dili mi pabor sa duha ka Boheco but somehow it’s a wakeup call sa duha ka distribution utilities para at least pa nindutan pod ang ilang services,” said Estavilla.

Representatives of both Boheco 1 and 2 were recently called to appear during a meeting of the LMP, where some mayors expressed concern over the distribution utilities’ financial capacity.

“Amo silang gipatawag to explain some lapses. Na-explain man nila and I think naka sabot ang mayors. Pero since cooperative siya, dili g’yud siya ngana ka highly financed,” Estavilla added.

Primelectric Holdings assumed control of BLCI earlier this year after acquiring the 70-percent stake of SPC Power Corp. and other minority holders.

The distribution utilities’ franchise which covers Tagbilaran City is set to expire in October next year.

On September 10, 2024, Rep. Edgar Chatto, Rep. Vanessa Aumentado, and Rep. Alexie Tutor filed House Bill 10888, which seeks to grant the BLCI a franchise for continued service in Tagbilaran City.

The measure remains pending before the House of Representative’s Committee on Legislative Franchises. (A. Doydora)