Tagbilaran to implement new traffic scheme

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The city government of Tagbilaran will implement a new traffic scheme on J.A Clarin street in front of City Hall starting on Thursday, Jan. 2.

This comes due to the resumption of road works in one of the busiest intersections in the city’s uptown area.

The stoppage of work at the busy intersection ordered by City Mayor Jane Yap ends on Wednesday. The mayor put down her firm hand to stop the Department of Public Works and Highways (District I) Engr. Gaston from implementing a complete closure of traffic in the area days before Christmas Day.

The contractor, according to Engr. Gaston, assured work to be completed by Dec. 18. However, per evaluation by city hall authorities, the work could not be completed on said date as shown in the actual condition of the road repair.

In fact, the mayor was ready to ask the city police to prevent DPWH crew from completely closing the area supposedly last Dec. 16.

The DPWH official was bombarded with criticisms for issuing such a closure order when it was already during the busy days prior Christmas Day.

“It was an attempt to sabotage City Hall,” some concerned citizens said as the road closure, if not stopped by the mayor, will result in the worst traffic condition motorists could ever encounter.

Under this new traffic scheme, all vehicles coming from Dao and Hangos street heading towards Island City Mall will turn left to F. Toledo St. going to sitio Lanao and then turn right to Zamora St.

While vehicles from Dao going downtown will go straight to J.A Clarin and turn right towards city hall. Left turns towards Rajah Sikatuna Ave. or ICM will be prohibited.

Additionally, vehicles from ICM through the traffic light are prohibited from turning right going to J.A Clarin. Only one lane will be allowed for vehicles going to Kew Hotel.

In an interview, Councilor Ondoy Borja explained that the purpose of new traffic scheme is to prevent congestion of vehicles since the road work will resume on that day.

Borja also mentioned that the strict enforcement of clamping ordinance and truck ban will be implemented. 

The board will likewise study the possibilities to implement the loop system, the Kagawad said.

He likewise reminded tricycle operators from other towns that they prohibited from picking up passengers within Tagbilaran City.

