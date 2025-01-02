House OKs bill on opening of Bohol LTFRB office

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The push for the establishment of a Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Office in Bohol takes a significant step forward.

This as the House of Representatives approved on December 18, 2024 House Bill No. 09031, authored by Cong. Edgar Chatto, establishing an LTFRB office in the province.

This will give convenience to those in the transport industry who need not go to Cebu every time they need services from LTFRB, Chatto had explained.

The measure will enable the mandate of the LTFRB to grant franchises or accreditation and regulating public vehicles accessible in the province.

The proposed LTFRB Provincial Office in Bohol, will expedite processes and minimize costs in accessing its services. It will more importantly ensure the safety, accessibility and availability of public transportation system for the benefit of the commuters.

The LTFRB is in charge of regulating and adjusting fares for public transport services, and prescribing or regulating the routes or areas of operation for these services.

It is also the body that investigates and hears complaints against erring and disrespectful drivers as well as public transport vehicles that figure in accidents or incur violations.

“The primary goal is to bring services of National Agencies closer to the Boholanos in order save time as well as resources in processing documents,” Chatto stated.

In November, the LTO Extension Office in Tubigon as well as the DFA office in Tagbilaran City opened, both initiated by Chatto.

Earlier, he also caused the opening of the Bureau of Immigration and Professional Regulation Commission in the province.