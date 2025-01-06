Low water supply plagues Panglao airport; use of pail, dipper draws flak

The Bohol Panglao Interntaional Airport (BPIA), has been plagued by low water supply prompting the use of pails and dippers to flush toilets at the P8.9-billion facility which is the main gateway to the province for locals and tourists alike.

According to BPIA Angelo Ibañez, the airport has been experiencing water service interruptions since early December.

Ibañez said water is usually available only in the wee hours and is insufficient to meet the facility’s water demand.

“Mo agas ra mga kadlawon, mga alas dos pero pila ka oras ra pod, mga duha hantod tulo. Kusog-kusog siya pero dili g’yud igo na maka pondo. Dili maka apas sa konsumo diri sa terminal,” he said.

The local government unit of Panglao has been providing water rations to the BPIA to augment the limited supply provided by the airports water service provider, Richli Water.

Ibañez said the BPIA has coordinated with Richli Water which has attributed the lack of supply to the delayed start of the operations of its Loctob water project.

Richli, through its subsidiary Loctob Water, Inc., intends to draw water from the Loctob Spring in Loboc to boost its water supply in several towns including Panglao. However, the project has been hampered by allegations of quarrying operations without the proper permit.

Richli spokesperson Joe Tolop admitted that they have not been able to provide sufficient water to its consumers in Panglao including the BPIA and several resorts.

Tolop said they are currently conducting repairs to their facilities which previously experienced “major leaking” causing a total shutdown on December 17.

The shutdown caused “airlocks” or air buildup in the pipes, significantly lowering water pressure.

“Kadtong shutdown maoy naghatag og dakong ka-hassle, total shutdown. So mao to tanang pipes na empty siya unya na pulihan siya og hangin. Unya pagka ayo sa planta, ang tubig dili maka flow directly ka ang hangin nagpugong,” Tolop said.

According to Tolop, there is also insufficiency in water supply due to rising demand.

He said launching of the operations of their water treatment plant in Gotozon, Loboc and its reservoir in Sikatuna town will solve the water woes of Panglao and several other towns.

“Looking forward g’yud mi sa accomplishment sa water treatment plant sa Loctob which is located in Loboc and water tank sa Sikatuna. Once na mahuman nana siya, mao g’yud nay long-term solution sa problema sa atong tubig,” he added. (A. Doydora)