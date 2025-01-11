CAAP taps BWUI to augment water supply at Panglao Airport

The Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA) has tapped the services of the Bohol Water Utilities, Inc. (BWUI) to augment its water supply after drawing flak over non-functioning faucets and the use of pails and dippers to flush toilets due to water shortage at the P8.9-billion facility.

Rafael Tatlonghari, area manager of the Civil Aviation Authority of Philippines, which is the interim operator of the BPIA, said the initiative is an immediate but temporary solution to the “urgent” water woes of the province’s main gateway.

The water shortage has been caused by the insufficient supply from the BPIA’s service provider, Richli Water.

“Nagcollaborate mi sa BWUI na sila mismo mo tabang namo na mo supply sa tubig. Magpadala sila og water tanks na ilahang ibutang, itransfer sa among pump house aron mo ander na ang tubig sa gripo mismo,” said Tatlonghari.

The CAAP’s agreement with BWUI was proposed during an emergency meeting set by the provincial government led by Governor Aris Aumentado on Wednesday after a photo of the use of pales and dippers at the international airport went viral on Facebook.

“Dili ta gusto og ingon ani na sitwasyon na makita nato sa Facebook na balde-balde atong gibutang,” said Tatlonghari.

In a statement, Richli Water said they have access to sufficient water sources but have unable to utilize these due to “bureaucratic delays.”

“Since 2012, we have acquired approximately 43 hectares of land with surface water sources to ensure a steady water supply, particularly for critical infrastructure like BPIA,” Richli said.

“Unfortunately, several political challenges and bureaucratic delays were encountered along the way,” it added.

Richli was pertaining to its Loctob water project.

The water service provider, through its subsidiary Loctob Water, Inc., intends to draw water from the Loctob Spring in Loboc to boost its water supply in several towns including Panglao. However, the project has been hampered by allegations of quarrying operations without the proper permit.

Earlier, Richli spokesperson Joe Tolop admitted that they have not been able to provide sufficient water to its consumers in Panglao including the BPIA and several resorts.

Tolop said they conducted repairs to their facilities which previously experienced “major leaking” causing a total shutdown on December 17.

The shutdown caused “airlocks” or air buildup in the pipes, significantly lowering water pressure.

“Kadtong shutdown maoy naghatag og dakong ka-hassle, total shutdown. So mao to tanang pipes na empty siya unya na pulihan siya og hangin. Unya pagka ayo sa planta, ang tubig dili maka flow directly ka ang hangin nagpugong,” Tolop said. (A. Doydora)