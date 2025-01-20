Drug rehab center to open in Cortes this year

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The long-awaited establishment of a drug rehabilitation center in the province will open within this year.

This aim of opening a rehabilitation center for drug victims is close to becoming a reality as the members of the Abante Bohol provincial board of Sangguniang Panlalawigan continue to push for the creation of a comprehensive law.

This aligns with Gov. Aris Aumentado’s goal of fast-tracking the construction of a rehab center in Bohol.

During the regular session of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan last Tuesday, the proposed ordinance no. 30-2024, which is “an ordinance allowing the use of the Bohol Youth Home, established through provincial ordinance no. 2018-017, as a drug rehabilitation center,” passed its second reading.

Board Member Tomas Abapo Jr. explained that the ordinance seeks to convert the Bohol Youth Home, which remains unused since its turnover in 2022 during the term of former Governor Art Yap, into a drug rehab center.

Dr. Ben Vista, a drug rehabilitation executive from Manila who visited the compound last October affirmed the readiness of the well-appointed compound in barangay Malayo, Cortes as ideal to operate as a drug rehabilitation center.

Earlier, Gov. Aumentado presided a meeting with representatives of the cross section of the community including Fr. Jingboy Saco of the Diocese of Tagbilaran who has been doing counseling of drug victims.

The Bohol Youth Home, located in Barangay Malayo Sur, Cortes, was built as a facility for children in conflict with the law (CICL) or minors who commit crimes but cannot be imprisoned with adults.

However, since the project was completed in 2021, the facility has remained unused, leading to some parts deteriorating. As a result, three board members have pushed for its use as a drug rehab center.

Second district board member Tomas Abapo Jr. is the author of the proposed ordinance, sponsored by third district board member Nathaniel Binlod and co-sponsored by second district board member Jamie Aumentado-Villamor.

The proposed ordinance passed the second reading, with further discussions expected before it can proceed to the third and final reading.

During the second reading, first district board member Aldner Damalerio abstained, citing the lack of information regarding what would happen to the children in conflict with the law if the Bohol Youth Home is converted into a drug rehabilitation center.

Damalerio’s concerns are set to be addressed at the committee level before the final approval of the ordinance.

The provincial government of Bohol will oversee the establishment and management of the proposed drug rehabilitation center.