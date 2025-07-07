Lila LGU holds 1st hair follicle drug testing in Bohol

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

More than 1,000 officials and government employees in Lila town were subjected to random and mandatory hair follicle drug testing at the Lila Municipal Gymnasium last Friday

Lila was the first local government in Bohol to conduct hair follicle drug testing.

Mayor Arturo Jed Piollo led the drug test using the hair follicle test machine including LGU, Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Officials, regular, job order, contractual, police and employees in national agencies.

Island Care conducted the drug test process with the assistance of the Lila Municipal Health Office, where the mayor came out negative in the drug test.

According to Piollo, some drug testing was done in order to continue the campaign to cleanse Lila of the drug trade.

In addition to this, it is also a manifestation of the intensified campaign in the city against illegal drugs.

Piollo said that those who test positive in the drug test will not be prosecuted but will be sent to a community-based drug rehabilitation program or to treatment through an accredited drug rehabilitation center if the situation is severe.