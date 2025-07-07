Lila LGU holds 1st hair follicle drug testing in Bohol

Topic |  
July 7, 2025
July 7, 2025

Lila LGU holds 1st hair follicle drug testing in Bohol

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

More than 1,000 officials and government employees in Lila town were subjected to random and mandatory hair follicle drug testing at the Lila Municipal Gymnasium last Friday

Lila was the first local government in Bohol to conduct hair follicle drug testing.

Mayor Arturo Jed Piollo led the drug test using the hair follicle test machine including LGU, Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Officials, regular, job order, contractual, police and employees in national agencies.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Island Care conducted the drug test process with the assistance of the Lila Municipal Health Office, where the mayor came out negative in the drug test.

According to Piollo, some drug testing was done in order to continue the campaign to cleanse Lila of the drug trade.

In addition to this, it is also a manifestation of the intensified campaign in the city against illegal drugs.

Piollo said that those who test positive in the drug test will not be prosecuted but will be sent to a community-based drug rehabilitation program or to treatment through an accredited drug rehabilitation center if the situation is severe.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol SP holds inaugural session; chair, membership of committees approved

The members of the 30th Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) officially assumed their duties as they held their inaugural session at the…

DPWH: Flood-control project along CPG to be completed in August

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is scheduled to complete the construction of its flood-control project in Tagbilaran…

LTO Tagbilaran to accept new vehicle registration in July

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Tagbilaran City will start to accept applications for registration of new vehicles next month,…

Loboc-LWI cooperation sealed

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. A significant portion of the Bohol…

Accreditation of Bohol hospital sought for coco farmers’ health benefits rollout

A Provincial Board (PB) Member called for the accreditation of a hospital in Bohol that will enable it to offer…

Provincial gov’t extends P5.3M aid to whale shark workers

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Provincial Government of Bohol, through the…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply