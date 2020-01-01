Alicia trail now internationally rated











NOTE: This story was first published on The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

The Alicia Panoramic Park in Alicia | Photo: via Journey Era

Expect to be running, umm scampering along the world rated international trail runners when you negotiate the steep ascents and the tricky descents of the first trail ultramarathon in Bohol: The Alicia Ultra 2020, happening this February 23, 2020.

The Alicia Ultra 50KM has been rated under the International Trail Running Association (ITRA) as a qualifying race for all international races, runners earning ITRA points that will be used to qualify for the Ultra Trail Mt. Fuji in Japan and the world championship of trail running, Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc in France.

A first for Bohol, this inaugural ultramarathon also offers 25 kilometer Trail Run and 12-kilometer Fun Trail, according to race organizers: raceyaya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owing to the distance and the terrain, the 50KM Trail Ultra will start on Sunday, 1:30 AM at the Alicia Gymnasium and follows the established roads which occasionally break off into the notorious Alicia trails, runners in this category will have completed the route by late afternoon.

The 25KM Trail Run also leaves at 3:30AM, while the 12KM Fun Trail will start at 5:30AM and hopefully finish before lunch.

Due to the highly technical climbs, app participants for the 50KM must have finished at least a 21KM trail run earlier to be able to join the race.

What is the profile of the racecourse, for those wanting to know?

The harder trail courses are set over the luscious green rolling hills of Barangay Cambaol, where the huge part of The Alicia Panoramic Park (TAPP) also known as the Binabaje Hills are, through vast oil palm plantations, river banks and crossings, rice paddies, and off to the BatongPuti Cliffside Park past the highway to the lofty mountains of Cagongcagong and Del Monte, down to the plains and to the finish line.

Organizers said the highlight of the race is the chance to gaze upon the panoramic views of the Binabaje Hills on the sunrise, even though the highest point of the route is just about 350meters above sea level.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, no matter how low the hills are, the short steep ascents, the slippery descents, and sun-exposed terrain offer enough challenge even to the most seasoned trail runner, organizers assured.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those taking the 25 kilometers and the 12-kilometer fun trail, no pre-qualifications are required.

While the finishers in the ultramarathon can be qualified for the other ITRA races, organizers are yet to determine the equivalent points the finishers can earn for racing here.

Registration for early birds has since opened in November and is now on regular rates at PHP 2500 for the 50 kilometers, PhP 1800 for the 25 kilometers and P1500 for the 12-kilometer fun trail.

ADVERTISEMENT

The registration fee, includes the Alicia Ultra fully-sublimated event singlet, race bib, race timing chip, Alicia ultra-limited edition Multi-functional Headwear, Alicia ultra drawstring bag and post-race meal.

Official race finishers will receive a finisher’s medal, finisher’s shirt for the 50KM and 25KM only, and ITRA points and UTMB qualification points to 50KM official finishers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Men and women podium finishers for each category will receive trophies, sponsor items, and cash.

As of December 28, only 154 slots remain in the 50 kilometers ultra, 133 slots for the 25 KM and 179 slots for the 12 km fun trail.

For those registering, for online registration, RaceYaya is the online registration partner, which can be accessed through the webpage Alicia Ultra RaceYaya.

Local site registration is also available thru the Alicia Tourism Office, Alicia Municipal Hall. Please look for GodeliaLumugdang or Zenaida H. Cadao, or contact +63933 865 5650.

Payments can be through Paypalpayable to RaceYaya, or if bay bank deposit, participants take a snapshot or photo of deposit slip or reference number and send by email to support@RaceYaya.com with registration details.

If through Metrobank, deposit to the savings account of Richard B. Anania, Account No: 602-3-602-08878-3.

If the payment is through BPI, deposit to the checking account of Venus B. Dy, Account No: 1685-0020-23 or by BDO, through the same checking account of Venus B. Dy, Account No: 00168-802-4303.

For GCashpayments, send to 09175054226 (Richard Anania), take a snapshot or photo of the deposit slip or reference number and send an email to support@RaceYaya.com with registration details.

All payments are non-refundable, and no refunds are offered for cancellations or postponements of the event due to factors outside and beyond the control of the organizers. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)