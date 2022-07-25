366 Bohol schools damaged by ‘Odette’ need rehab funding

Topic |  
20 hours ago
20 hours ago

366 Bohol schools damaged by ‘Odette’ need rehab funding

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

No less than 366 schools damaged by typhoon Odette are awaiting funding for their repair.

Provincial Schools Division Superintendent, Dr. Bianito Dagatan, of the Department of Education and Culture confirmed this to Vice President Sara Duterte, concurrent DepED secretary who visited the province last Friday.

The vice president personally inspected the Clarin National School of Fisheries, one of the damaged schools.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Dagatan reported out of the 398 schools in the province, only 32 have funding for its repair works. The government allocated P288 million for the repair of these 32 schools.

Danilo Gudelusao, chief of  Bohol School Governance and operation division, expressed apprehension that only a few schools can be ready for full capacity of students by November 2.

Vice Pres. Duterte assured that she will bring the matter to DepEd and the Department of Budget in order to restore the damaged schools.

An inventory of these damaged schools is one way of fast tracking the needed budget for the repair.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Balilihan water permit cancelled

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The National Water Resources Board (NWRB), after…

Mobile DFA processes passport application of 2,000 Tagbilaran residents

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. After the registration in the mobile…

Print Edition Replica

Sunday's Newspaper

DPWH turns over eastern Cogon covered court to Tagbilaran

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED BY THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Department of Public Works and…

Capitol relief ops launched at BWS gym

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The relief operations spearheaded by the Provincial…

Chatto converts Bohol office to relief ops center

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRSR ESTABLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Cong. Edgar Chatto has set up…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply