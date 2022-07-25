366 Bohol schools damaged by ‘Odette’ need rehab funding

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

No less than 366 schools damaged by typhoon Odette are awaiting funding for their repair.

Provincial Schools Division Superintendent, Dr. Bianito Dagatan, of the Department of Education and Culture confirmed this to Vice President Sara Duterte, concurrent DepED secretary who visited the province last Friday.

The vice president personally inspected the Clarin National School of Fisheries, one of the damaged schools.

Dagatan reported out of the 398 schools in the province, only 32 have funding for its repair works. The government allocated P288 million for the repair of these 32 schools.

Danilo Gudelusao, chief of Bohol School Governance and operation division, expressed apprehension that only a few schools can be ready for full capacity of students by November 2.

Vice Pres. Duterte assured that she will bring the matter to DepEd and the Department of Budget in order to restore the damaged schools.

An inventory of these damaged schools is one way of fast tracking the needed budget for the repair.